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Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

US President calls former Apple chief a 'legend' following Huang's sudden resignation

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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File - Former Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures after a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026.
File - Former Apple CEO Tim Cook gestures after a welcome ceremony for US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026.
AFP

US President Donald Trump has backed former Apple chief executive Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO following Huang's sudden resignation on Thursday.

In a November 12 post on Truth Social, Trump praised Huang's leadership and said Cook was the ideal candidate to take over the artificial intelligence chip giant.

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“NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place – TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!” Trump wrote.

Cook stepped down as Apple's chief executive in September after 15 years at the helm and now serves as the company's executive chairman.

Trump's endorsement comes as Nvidia begins searching for a permanent successor to Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993 and helped transform it into one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

Nvidia announced on Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, CEO and a board member with immediate effect.

The company appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board considers internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Huang's departure follows reports of alleged extramarital affairs, including a relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised.

Neither Cook nor Apple immediately commented on Trump's suggestion, according to Reuters.

Nvidia has not announced a permanent successor, and there is no confirmation that Cook is being considered for the position.

Nathaniel LacsinaSenior Web Editor
Nathaniel Lacsina is a Senior Web Editor at Gulf News, helping shape the homepage while covering tech, business, viral human-interest stories, crime and offbeat news. With over 10 years’ experience in digital publishing, he brings calm, accurate and dependable reporting across fast-moving beats.
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