What most people overlook when choosing an air fryer

It's a small detail that is important when you're preparing dinner for the whole family. And it explains why choosing an air fryer involves more than finding the biggest litre number on the box.

An air fryer can have an impressive capacity on paper and still leave you cooking dinner in several batches. The reason is surprisingly simple: hot air needs room to move around the food. Pack a basket too tightly and chicken pieces may brown unevenly, while vegetables can turn softer than expected. Philips even recommends leaving space between certain ingredients for better cooking results.

Why basket size matters more than you think

According to appliance manufacturer Swan, air fryers with capacities of around 5 to 7 litres are generally suitable for households of three or four people, although actual portions depend on the food being prepared

A larger basket gives you more flexibility with portions, but capacity alone doesn't tell the whole story. A wide cooking surface can be particularly useful for chicken pieces, fish fillets and roasted vegetables.

Air fryers cook by circulating heated air around food. This helps create a browned exterior, particularly when ingredients have enough space around them.

After a long day at work, the last thing anyone wants is to spend the evening cooking separate batches of chicken, potatoes and vegetables. For families in the UAE, where weeknight dinners often need to fit around work and school schedules, a larger air fryer can be a practical addition to the kitchen.

What should you look for in a family air fryer?

Finally, consider cleaning. A removable tray and straightforward washing instructions can make a real difference when the appliance gets used several evenings a week.

A viewing window is convenient too. You can check how food is browning without constantly pulling out the basket, although some recipes still require shaking or turning.

Adjustable temperature settings are another useful feature. Chicken, vegetables and frozen snacks don't necessarily cook best at the same temperature, so having control beyond preset programmes makes everyday cooking easier.

Start with the basket's usable cooking space rather than its capacity. You'll want enough room to arrange food without overcrowding it.

BLACK+DECKER 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer (AF7210-B5)

The BLACK+DECKER AF7210-B5 is designed around a straightforward idea: give home cooks more space and control without making everyday meals complicated.

Its 7.2-litre capacity is the main attraction. For a family preparing chicken wings, roasted potatoes or a generous portion of vegetables, that extra room can be useful, particularly when compared with smaller baskets that require frequent batch cooking.

The appliance is rated at 1800W and comes with eight cooking programmes, according to its UAE retail specifications. These include functions for everyday cooking tasks such as air frying, roasting, baking, grilling and reheating.

For someone who regularly prepares different meals throughout the week, the combination offers flexibility without requiring a separate appliance for each cooking method.

A viewing window makes cooking easier to follow

One particularly practical feature is the transparent viewing window, which comes with an interior light.

Anyone who has cooked chicken or potato wedges in an air fryer will recognise the temptation to keep opening the basket to see whether dinner is ready.

With this model, you can check the food's appearance while it cooks. That is especially handy when you're preparing something unfamiliar or trying to achieve a particular level of browning.

The window doesn't eliminate the need to turn food or check that meat is properly cooked. It simply makes monitoring more convenient, particularly when you're juggling other tasks in the kitchen.

Temperature control gives you more flexibility

The AF7210-B5 is listed with adjustable temperature settings from 40 to 200°C, giving users room to choose settings suited to different recipes.

That matters because preparing frozen snacks is quite different from gently warming food or roasting vegetables.

The eight preset programmes provide a starting point, while manual temperature adjustments allow more control when following a recipe.

The appliance also features a metal interior cavity, according to the product information.