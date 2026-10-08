GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
Best Buys /
Home and Kitchen

What most people overlook when choosing an air fryer

A bigger basket can make family dinners easier, but there's more to consider

Last updated:
Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Choosing the right air fryer goes beyond capacity and cooking speed. Practical features, easy cleaning and everyday convenience can make a real difference in busy households.
Choosing the right air fryer goes beyond capacity and cooking speed. Practical features, easy cleaning and everyday convenience can make a real difference in busy households.

An air fryer can have an impressive capacity on paper and still leave you cooking dinner in several batches. The reason is surprisingly simple: hot air needs room to move around the food. Pack a basket too tightly and chicken pieces may brown unevenly, while vegetables can turn softer than expected. Philips even recommends leaving space between certain ingredients for better cooking results.

It's a small detail that is important when you're preparing dinner for the whole family. And it explains why choosing an air fryer involves more than finding the biggest litre number on the box.

Why basket size matters more than you think

After a long day at work, the last thing anyone wants is to spend the evening cooking separate batches of chicken, potatoes and vegetables. For families in the UAE, where weeknight dinners often need to fit around work and school schedules, a larger air fryer can be a practical addition to the kitchen.

Air fryers cook by circulating heated air around food. This helps create a browned exterior, particularly when ingredients have enough space around them.

A larger basket gives you more flexibility with portions, but capacity alone doesn't tell the whole story. A wide cooking surface can be particularly useful for chicken pieces, fish fillets and roasted vegetables.

According to appliance manufacturer Swan, air fryers with capacities of around 5 to 7 litres are generally suitable for households of three or four people, although actual portions depend on the food being prepared

What should you look for in a family air fryer?

Start with the basket's usable cooking space rather than its capacity. You'll want enough room to arrange food without overcrowding it.

Adjustable temperature settings are another useful feature. Chicken, vegetables and frozen snacks don't necessarily cook best at the same temperature, so having control beyond preset programmes makes everyday cooking easier.

A viewing window is convenient too. You can check how food is browning without constantly pulling out the basket, although some recipes still require shaking or turning.

Finally, consider cleaning. A removable tray and straightforward washing instructions can make a real difference when the appliance gets used several evenings a week.

BLACK+DECKER 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer (AF7210-B5)

The BLACK+DECKER AF7210-B5 is designed around a straightforward idea: give home cooks more space and control without making everyday meals complicated.

Its 7.2-litre capacity is the main attraction. For a family preparing chicken wings, roasted potatoes or a generous portion of vegetables, that extra room can be useful, particularly when compared with smaller baskets that require frequent batch cooking.

The appliance is rated at 1800W and comes with eight cooking programmes, according to its UAE retail specifications. These include functions for everyday cooking tasks such as air frying, roasting, baking, grilling and reheating.

For someone who regularly prepares different meals throughout the week, the combination offers flexibility without requiring a separate appliance for each cooking method.

A viewing window makes cooking easier to follow

One particularly practical feature is the transparent viewing window, which comes with an interior light.

Anyone who has cooked chicken or potato wedges in an air fryer will recognise the temptation to keep opening the basket to see whether dinner is ready.

With this model, you can check the food's appearance while it cooks. That is especially handy when you're preparing something unfamiliar or trying to achieve a particular level of browning.

The window doesn't eliminate the need to turn food or check that meat is properly cooked. It simply makes monitoring more convenient, particularly when you're juggling other tasks in the kitchen.

Temperature control gives you more flexibility

The AF7210-B5 is listed with adjustable temperature settings from 40 to 200°C, giving users room to choose settings suited to different recipes.

That matters because preparing frozen snacks is quite different from gently warming food or roasting vegetables.

The eight preset programmes provide a starting point, while manual temperature adjustments allow more control when following a recipe.

The appliance also features a metal interior cavity, according to the product information.

For everyday cooking, the useful combination is straightforward: a spacious basket, adjustable settings and the ability to see what's happening inside.

Is a larger air fryer worth choosing?

For households regularly cooking several portions, a larger air fryer can make meal preparation more manageable. What matters most is having enough space for the food to cook evenly, rather than simply choosing the largest advertised capacity.

The BLACK+DECKER AF7210-B5 is a sensible option to consider, with its 7.2-litre capacity, adjustable temperature settings, eight cooking programmes and viewing window.

It won't prepare every part of a family dinner simultaneously, but it offers useful flexibility for everyday meals without demanding complicated controls.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Best air purifiers on Amazon.ae 2026: Clearing dust, sand and city air at home

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alastair Cook

Cook raises concern about England amid Pakistan series

1m read
File photo shows CEO Tim Cook with an image of founder Steve Jobs in the background.

The $1,000 Apple bet that became $2.5 million

5m read
Tim Cook (L), CEO of Apple, walks with John Ternus, incoming CEO of Apple, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 7, 2026 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Apple CEO John Ternus takes over Sept 1: What to know

5m read
This satellite image provided by Vantor shows Syapru Besi, Nepal on Oct. 18, 2023.

Satellite images show bedrock, glacier collapsed

3m read