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Butter chicken-stuffed idli goes viral, sparks food debate

Fusion food sparks controversy: Butter chicken meets South Indian idli

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Viral butter chicken-stuffed idli combines the South Indian breakfast favourite with a rich, creamy North Indian curry filling, sparking debate among food lovers over this unusual fusion dish.
Viral butter chicken-stuffed idli combines the South Indian breakfast favourite with a rich, creamy North Indian curry filling, sparking debate among food lovers over this unusual fusion dish.

Dubai: A butter chicken-stuffed idli has sparked a lively social media debate, with some food lovers calling the unusual fusion dish a culinary crime. In contrast, others say they would happily try it.

Food delivery startup Swish introduced the creation, and it caught wider attention after an X user named Vansh shared a post about it, joking that those responsible deserved a “minimum of 20 years in jail”.

Idli, a popular South Indian breakfast staple, is traditionally made from fermented rice and lentil batter and steamed until soft and fluffy.

People usually serve it with sambar and coconut chutney.

Stuffing the popular South Indian idli with creamy butter chicken has sparked a lively social media debate, with some food lovers questioning the unusual combination. Others are curious to try it.

One user commented, “Call whatever the hell they want. But don't use Idli.” Another reacted, “WHAT! hell naww,” while a third jokingly suggested “execution by firing squad.”

However, the fusion dish also found some fans, with one user who appeared to have tried it describing it as “actually yum.”

Others defended the combination, pointing out that stuffed idlis already exist and that combining Indian staples with different fillings is hardly new.

One commenter compared the dish to a chicken-stuffed bao bun, while another argued that if dosa can be paired with meat, idli has no reason to be treated any differently.

Fusion food regularly sparks online discussion, especially when traditional dishes get unexpected twists. Some experiments win over diners, while others go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Whether the butter chicken-stuffed idli becomes a hit or remains a divisive food experiment, it has certainly got social media talking.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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