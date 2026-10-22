Fusion food sparks controversy: Butter chicken meets South Indian idli
Dubai: A butter chicken-stuffed idli has sparked a lively social media debate, with some food lovers calling the unusual fusion dish a culinary crime. In contrast, others say they would happily try it.
Food delivery startup Swish introduced the creation, and it caught wider attention after an X user named Vansh shared a post about it, joking that those responsible deserved a “minimum of 20 years in jail”.
Idli, a popular South Indian breakfast staple, is traditionally made from fermented rice and lentil batter and steamed until soft and fluffy.
People usually serve it with sambar and coconut chutney.
Stuffing the popular South Indian idli with creamy butter chicken has sparked a lively social media debate, with some food lovers questioning the unusual combination. Others are curious to try it.
One user commented, “Call whatever the hell they want. But don't use Idli.” Another reacted, “WHAT! hell naww,” while a third jokingly suggested “execution by firing squad.”
However, the fusion dish also found some fans, with one user who appeared to have tried it describing it as “actually yum.”
Others defended the combination, pointing out that stuffed idlis already exist and that combining Indian staples with different fillings is hardly new.
One commenter compared the dish to a chicken-stuffed bao bun, while another argued that if dosa can be paired with meat, idli has no reason to be treated any differently.
Fusion food regularly sparks online discussion, especially when traditional dishes get unexpected twists. Some experiments win over diners, while others go viral for all the wrong reasons.
Whether the butter chicken-stuffed idli becomes a hit or remains a divisive food experiment, it has certainly got social media talking.