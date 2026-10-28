Taste of Abu Dhabi 2026 guide: What to eat, celebrity chefs, tickets and how to get there

Here's what to know before you go.

Held at Gateway Park North on Yas Island, the festival is back for its fourth year in partnership with BMW Abu Dhabi Motors. Visitors can graze their way through restaurant pop-ups, watch celebrity chefs in action, learn a few kitchen tricks and let the kids loose in a revamped play zone.

That's the idea behind Taste of Abu Dhabi , which returns from November 13 to 15 for three days of food, cooking workshops, live music and family entertainment.

Can't decide where to eat in Abu Dhabi? Imagine having 16 restaurants to choose from without having to drive across the city, book separate tables or commit to a full meal at just one place.

Each restaurant is expected to offer three to five tasting dishes. Full menus are yet to be announced, but participating names include:

Think of this as a restaurant crawl without the city-wide driving. Taste of Abu Dhabi brings together restaurant pop-ups serving smaller portions, so you can sample different dishes, revisit a favourite or discover somewhere new.

Several licensed lounges will also be available for guests aged 21 and above.

That's a mix of dining styles to explore in one place, whether you're planning a full afternoon of grazing or just want to try a few dishes before settling in for the music.

Good to know: Culinary sessions are free with festival entry, but registration is required before each session. Places are subject to availability, so arrive early if there's a particular workshop you want to attend.

The Keeta FirePit will add another flavour to the programme, with live-fire cooking and barbecue demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Known for his social media series All Things Butter, the chef and restaurateur has made flavoured butters a talking point. His appearance is a chance to explore how one ingredient can transform a dish.

The Irish chef and food writer brings her approachable style of cooking to the programme, with tips for home cooks looking to sharpen their skills.

The Italian chef and television personality is known for his Italian cooking. Expect food inspiration and practical ideas from a familiar face on screen.

Want to bring home more than food photos? The festival's culinary programme features three celebrity chefs, with workshops and demonstrations offering a chance to pick up ideas for your own kitchen.

Children can enjoy rides, arts and crafts, and activities designed to give younger visitors their own festival experience while grown-ups explore the food stalls.

You could arrive in the afternoon for a late lunch, explore the food stalls and workshops, then stick around for the evening's music.

Emirati soul singer Hamdan Al Abri is among the performers, bringing his distinctive sound to the festival. Dubai rock band Tone Deaf will add a louder edge to the entertainment.

There's more to the festival than what's on the plate. A new entertainment line-up will bring musicians, live performances and DJs to the event across all three days.

Best if you want to explore the festival and buy food as you go.

There are three main ticket options, depending on whether you want entry alone, food and drink vouchers, or the VIP experience.

A useful option if you want to arrive with a few food and beverage vouchers ready to use.

Advance ticket prices are available until November 12 or until tickets sell out. Check the booking page for availability and the latest prices before purchasing.

Friday Work Social packages are available for groups of 10 or more, with prices starting at Dh160 per person. Packages include food and beverage vouchers and VIP Lounge access.

If you're driving, allow extra time for parking and walking to the entrance. If you're planning to enjoy the licensed lounges, consider taking a taxi or arranging another way home.

By public bus: Yas Island's transport guidance lists bus route 102 from Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station. Check the Darbi app for current schedules and your onward journey to the venue before setting off.

By taxi or ride-hailing: You can take an Abu Dhabi taxi or book through an app such as Careem or Uber. Set your destination to Gateway Park North, Yas Island.

By car: Drive to Gateway Park North, Yas Island, and follow event parking signs. Free parking is available around the venue, but car parks closest to the festival may fill up during busy periods.

Leave time for the music: If you're not in a hurry, plan to stay beyond your meal and explore the entertainment programme.

Go with an appetite for variety: Tasting portions make it easier to sample dishes from several restaurants.

Register for workshops early: Sessions have limited places, so don't leave your favourite chef's workshop until the last minute.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.