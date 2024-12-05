Chicken 65 secures spot on Taste Atlas' 10 best fried chicken dishes

Chicken 65, an Indian dish, has recently gained international acclaim, now ranking third among the top ten fried chicken varieties worldwide, according to Taste Atlas, an online international food guide based in Zagreb, Croatia.

The list celebrates the best fried chicken recipes from around the globe, placing Chicken 65 alongside other celebrated dishes such as Korean Fried Chicken, popularly known as Chikin and Japan's Karaage. Some popular Asian dishes that made it into the top 10 include Chinese crispy fried chicken, known as Zhaziji, Taiwanese popcorn chicken, and Indonesian Ayam penyet, a rice dish with crispy fried chicken and spicy sambal sauce.

Believed to have originated in southern India, Chicken 65 is famous for its unique and bold flavour profile, captivating food enthusiasts with its fiery and tangy taste. The dish is characterised by a blend of aromatic spices, including generous amounts of red chilli powder, fresh ginger, and garlic, along with other herbs and seasonings that contribute to its distinctive character. Each ingredient plays a crucial role in creating the deep, spicy layers of flavour that define Chicken 65.

The preparation of Chicken 65 involves marinating the chicken pieces in a robust mixture of spices and yoghurt, allowing them to soak up the flavours before they are deep-fried to achieve a perfect crispy texture.

The frying process not only enhances the dish's crunchiness but also seals in the juicy tenderness of the chicken, resulting in an irresistible snack or appetiser often served with a side of a tangy dipping sauce.

Origin of Chicken 65

The origin of Chicken 65 is fascinating and has generated much discussion. Most people believe it first appeared at the Buhari Hotel in Chennai, in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, in 1965, which is where the name '65' comes from. Another story suggests it was the 65th item on the hotel's menu when it was created. Another suggestion is that '65 'refers to the number of ingredients used to make the dish. However, this doesn't add up, as the recipe usually calls for far fewer ingredients.

Social media reactions

The dish has captured the hearts of many, and people are sharing their love for this tasty dish all over social media. Here's how food fans celebrate this favourite meal!

On Instagram, an excited user @ David.I. Feldman wrote, "Chicken 65 is the original hot chicken."

Another food enthusiast, @travelandtaste, shared, "I had Chicken 65 for the first time during my India trip, and I'm still dreaming of it! I can't wait to find it locally! #FoodMemories"

"Chicken 65 is life! So many flavours packed into one dish. I need to make it again soon!” commented another Instagram user, @spice_guru.