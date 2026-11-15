ICC confirms tournament dates and qualification plans for major events through 2035
India will host the 2029 ICC Men's Champions Trophy and share hosting duties with Bangladesh for the 2031 Men's Cricket World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.
The ICC Board approved the schedule for several major men's tournaments and the qualification formats for upcoming global events through 2035 at its meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday.
According to an ICC media release, the decisions are aimed at giving more opportunities to Full and Associate Members through wider qualification routes and greater exposure to international competition.
The 2029 Champions Trophy will be held from October 9 to 28, while the 2031 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by India and Bangladesh, will run from October 9 to November 23.
The ICC also confirmed the dates for several other major men's tournaments between 2028 and 2035, giving national cricket boards and players a clearer picture of the international calendar.
Australia and New Zealand will jointly host the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup from October 12 to November 12.
England will host the 2029 World Test Championship (WTC) final from June 8 to 12. The country will also stage the 2031 WTC final from June 12 to 16.
England, Ireland and Scotland will jointly host the 2030 Men's T20 World Cup from July 4 to August 4.
The hosts for the 2032 Men's T20 World Cup, 2033 WTC final, 2033 Champions Trophy, 2034 Men's T20 World Cup, 2035 WTC final and 2035 Men's ODI World Cup are yet to be announced.
ICC chief executive Sanjog Gupta said the approved schedule would give the international game greater certainty and direction.
He said major ICC tournaments were important milestones for players and fans, while the qualification competitions helped create opportunities for teams across the cricketing world.
Gupta added that advance notice of major events would help players and cricket boards plan development programmes, prepare high-performance teams and organise their schedules more effectively.
The ICC Board also approved the qualification formats for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, the 2028 Men's T20 World Cup and the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.
The 2027 Men's ODI World Cup Qualifier, scheduled for February and March 2027, will feature 10 teams playing 23 matches. The teams will be split into two groups of five, with the top sides progressing to the semi-finals and final.
The four leading teams will advance from the qualifier to the 2027 World Cup. The winner will go straight into the main tournament's group stage, while the other three teams will compete in a Super Series to decide the final group-stage place.
The 2028 Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier will take place in the first quarter of 2028. It will feature 16 teams playing 31 matches, with four groups of four followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.
Eight teams will qualify for the World Cup through this event. The highest-placed team from each region will secure a place, provided it meets the minimum performance requirements. The remaining spots will go to the next highest-ranked teams overall.
The ICC has also confirmed the regional allocation of places for the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.
The Netherlands and Scotland, who played in the 2026 edition but did not secure automatic qualification for 2028, will join eight teams that emerge from regional qualifying events in 2027.
Africa, Asia and the East Asia-Pacific region will each have two qualifying places, while the Americas and Europe will have one each. The top two teams from the 10-team Global Qualifier will claim the final places at the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup.
The ICC also confirmed the dates and venues for the final qualifying events for cricket's return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028.
The men's qualifier will be held in the United States from February 5 to 13, 2028, while Bangladesh will host the women's event from February 26 to March 5.
Both tournaments will feature eight teams split into two groups of four and will comprise 13 matches each.
The group winners will advance to the final. The winner of each final will claim the last available qualification place for the respective men's and women's cricket competitions at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
- With inputs from ANI