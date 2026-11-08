New UAE head coach Ahmed Raza aims to build on recent progress

38-year-old previously served as head coach of the UAE Women’s team for three years
Former UAE captain and UAE Women’s head coach Ahmed Raza has been appointed as the new head coach of the UAE Men’s team, succeeding Lalchand Rajput, who has stepped down from the role.
Raza, 38, expressed his gratitude to the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for the opportunity, describing the appointment as an exciting new chapter in his coaching career.
“I am honoured to have been chosen for this exciting role and look forward to beginning my new innings. I want to thank the ECB for granting me this opportunity. As a former national captain, I fully understand what it means to represent the UAE at the highest level,” Raza said.
Highlighting the team’s blend of experience and emerging talent, he said his priority would be to maintain the momentum built in recent years and take the side forward.
“The current team is full of highly skilled and experienced players, along with some exciting youngsters who will take the team forward. My aim will be to consolidate the good work done in recent years and build further from there,” he added.
Raza will begin his tenure with the national team this week. Born in Sharjah, he previously served as head coach of the UAE Women’s team for three years. His coaching portfolio also includes roles with DP World ILT20 franchise Dubai Capitals and The Hundred side Southern Brave. He also guided Dubai Capitals as head coach at the Global Super League in Guyana in 2025.
Raza enjoyed a distinguished international playing career, representing the UAE in 53 ODIs and 55 T20Is. He captained the side in 29 ODIs and 27 T20Is, bringing valuable leadership experience to his new role.
ECB Board Member Zayed Abbas thanked outgoing coach Rajput for his contribution and expressed confidence in Raza’s ability to lead the men’s team.
“The Emirates Cricket Board thanks Lalchand Rajput for his commitment, dedication and hard work with the UAE Men’s National Team. We wish Lalchand the very best for his future endeavours,” Abbas said.
“Ahmed Raza has already proven his worth as a capable head coach, and under his leadership, the UAE Women made rapid progress. We are confident that he will be able to make a significant impact and take the men’s team forward. We wish him the very best in his new role.”
Meanwhile, Rajput reflected positively on his time with the UAE, thanking the ECB, players, management and support staff for their support throughout his tenure.
“My stint as UAE Men’s Head Coach was very rewarding, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the team. I sincerely thank the Emirates Cricket Board, the management, players and support staff for their cooperation, trust and support throughout my tenure. It has been a rewarding experience, and I will always cherish the relationships and memories built during this journey,” Rajput said.
He also highlighted some of the team’s significant achievements during his tenure, including qualification for the Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup, as well as a series victory against Bangladesh.
“I am proud that we achieved some important milestones during my tenure. These accomplishments were the result of the collective efforts, commitment and hard work of the players, support staff and management.
“I firmly believe that UAE cricket has great potential, and I wish the team every success in its future endeavours. I hope the progress we have made will provide a strong foundation for continued success,” he added.