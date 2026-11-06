GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Mohammad Salah backed for Egypt coach role amid Hossam Hassan suspension

Ex-coach suggests Salah as interim leader for Egypt's upcoming matches

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP-JUSTIN SETTERFIELD

Dubai: Mohamed Salah has been backed for a surprise role with Egypt’s national team, with former national head coach Mohsen Saleh suggesting the Liverpool legend could take charge temporarily while head coach Hossam Hassan serves a FIFA suspension.

Saleh believes Salah is the right person to lead the Pharaohs in their next three matches, given the limited time available to prepare for the fixtures. The 77-year-old analyst understands the responsibility of coaching the Egypt side as he led the team twice in 1995 and 2002.

Writing on X, Saleh said: “Due to the time constraint, he is the most suitable to lead the team in the three upcoming matches. Salah has the personal and technical qualifications to carry out the task.”

He also pointed to players who combined their playing careers with leadership roles, including Kenny Dalglish at Liverpool, Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea, Ryan Giggs at Manchester United and George Weah with Liberia.

Hossam and his twin brother Ibrahim, Egypt’s team director, were handed three-match suspensions by FIFA following comments criticising refereeing after the country’s 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the 2026 World Cup last 16.

The bans will keep them away from the technical area for Egypt’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Malawi and their March fixture against Angola.

Salah remains one of Egypt’s biggest football icons. He has scored 66 international goals and provided 37 assists, making him the country’s second-highest scorer behind Hossam. However, he is yet to win a senior international trophy, finishing runner-up at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and 2021.

The proposal would give Salah an opportunity to influence Egypt beyond his performances on the pitch.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mohamed Salah #10 of Egypt applauds fans after the team's victory through the penalty shootout during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between Australia and Egypt at Dallas Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Egypt's Mo Salah to receive citizenship of new country

1m read
Spain head coach Luis de La Fuente on stage after winning the Trophy for the Men's Coach of the Year during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026.

Luis de la Fuente wins Men's Coach of the Year

2m read
Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Jesus had no words for Ronaldo's statement

2m read
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo waves to fans as he arrives for a training session at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 30, 2026, on the eve of their Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark.

Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp in Denmark

3m read