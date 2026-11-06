Mohammad Salah backed for Egypt coach role amid Hossam Hassan suspension

Writing on X, Saleh said: “Due to the time constraint, he is the most suitable to lead the team in the three upcoming matches. Salah has the personal and technical qualifications to carry out the task.”

Saleh believes Salah is the right person to lead the Pharaohs in their next three matches, given the limited time available to prepare for the fixtures. The 77-year-old analyst understands the responsibility of coaching the Egypt side as he led the team twice in 1995 and 2002.

Salah remains one of Egypt’s biggest football icons. He has scored 66 international goals and provided 37 assists, making him the country’s second-highest scorer behind Hossam. However, he is yet to win a senior international trophy, finishing runner-up at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017 and 2021.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.