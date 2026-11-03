Egypt's Mohamed Salah to receive citizenship of new country, report says

Salah's impact sparks citizenship and medal recognition rumors in his club's country
Dubai: Mohamed Salah’s impressive start to life in Turkish football has reportedly earned him more than praise, with the Egyptian forward now at the centre of claims that he could receive a major honour from the country.
The 34-year-old joined Trabzonspor in August after leaving Liverpool and has quickly become one of the club’s key players. He has scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in the ongoing 2026-27 season for the Turkish Super Lig club, making an immediate impact following his move.
According to a report by BBC Sport correspondent Mohamed Alkoud, Salah is set to obtain Turkish citizenship, alongside his wife and three children. The report claims he will also receive the State Medal for Distinguished Service at a ceremony, in recognition of his contribution to sport and tourism.
However, the claims have not been officially confirmed. A source at Trabzonspor told Egyptian media outlet Masrawy that there had been no official contact with Salah from Turkish authorities regarding citizenship. The club had reportedly informed him of a planned meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Salah’s influence in Turkey has extended beyond the pitch. His arrival has generated significant excitement among supporters and brought increased attention to Trabzonspor.
The forward remains a key figure for Egypt, having scored 68 goals in 122 international appearances. He has represented his country since 2011 and captains the national team.
Salah’s reported citizenship move would be a significant development, but any formal decision will need confirmation from Turkish authorities.