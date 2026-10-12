With seven goals and three assists already, the former Liverpool star has given the club plenty of reason to believe he can make a decisive difference this season.

The Egyptian forward joined Trabzonspor in August after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. He signed a two-year contract as a free agent, bringing an end to his spell at Anfield and embarking on an unexpected new chapter in his career.

Salah has now become the first player in Turkish Super Lig history to register 10 goal contributions in his first seven games according to Al Jazeera. He has recorded seven goals and three assists.

The 34-year-old provided an assist in Trabzonspor’s 3-0 victory over Samsunspor on Saturday, adding to his impressive return of seven goals in his first seven league appearances. His performances have quickly made him one of the standout players in the Super Lig.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.