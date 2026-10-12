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Mohamed Salah makes history at Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig

Egyptian star Salah shines with seven goals and three assists for Trabzonspor

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah warms up prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
Trabzonspor's Egyptian forward #10 Mohamed Salah warms up prior the UEFA Europa League second leg playoff football match between Ferencvaros and Trabzonspor in Budapest on August 27, 2026.
AFP-ATTILA KISBENEDEK

Dubai: Mohamed Salah is making an immediate impact at Trabzonspor, with the Egyptian forward continuing his prolific start to life in Turkish football following his departure from Liverpool.

The 34-year-old provided an assist in Trabzonspor’s 3-0 victory over Samsunspor on Saturday, adding to his impressive return of seven goals in his first seven league appearances. His performances have quickly made him one of the standout players in the Super Lig.

Salah has now become the first player in Turkish Super Lig history to register 10 goal contributions in his first seven games according to Al Jazeera. He has recorded seven goals and three assists.

The Egyptian forward joined Trabzonspor in August after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. He signed a two-year contract as a free agent, bringing an end to his spell at Anfield and embarking on an unexpected new chapter in his career.

Salah scored his first two goals for Trabzonspor during their 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir. He later scored against Amedspor and Genclerbirligi.

His standout performance came against defending champions Galatasaray, when he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a stunning 4-0 victory. Salah’s latest contribution came over the weekend against Samsunspor.

Trabzonspor, seven-time Turkish champions, finished third last season and will hope Salah’s form can help them challenge for the title.

With seven goals and three assists already, the former Liverpool star has given the club plenty of reason to believe he can make a decisive difference this season.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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