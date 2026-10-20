Mohamed Salah mocks Besiktas president after scoring in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 win

Following the match, Salah posted photos from the match on Instagram with the Turkish phrase “Yüzde otuz beş”, meaning “35 per cent”, mocking the explanation previously offered by Besiktas president Serdal Adalı for the collapse of the club’s pursuit of the Egyptian winger.

Salah’s reported response added another twist to the rivalry, with the forward making his point after delivering on the pitch against the club that had tried to sign him.

Besiktas had been strongly linked with Salah during his final days with Liverpool before Trabzonspor secured his signature in August. The deal fell through amid disagreements over the financial terms, including claims that Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas demanded a 35% commission.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.