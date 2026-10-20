Mohamed Salah mocks Besiktas president after scoring in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 win

Salah mocks Besiktas president after sealing Trabzonspor's 2-0 victory
Dubai: Mohamed Salah took a dig at Besiktas after scoring in Trabzonspor’s 2-0 victory over their Turkish Super Lig rivals, reviving a dispute over his failed transfer to the Istanbul club.
Trabzonspor defeated Besiktas at Papara Park on Monday, October 19, with Ozan Tufan opening the scoring in the 21st minute before Salah sealed the win with a 71st-minute goal. The result lifted Trabzonspor to 16 points after eight league matches.
Following the match, Salah posted photos from the match on Instagram with the Turkish phrase “Yüzde otuz beş”, meaning “35 per cent”, mocking the explanation previously offered by Besiktas president Serdal Adalı for the collapse of the club’s pursuit of the Egyptian winger.
Besiktas had been strongly linked with Salah during his final days with Liverpool before Trabzonspor secured his signature in August. The deal fell through amid disagreements over the financial terms, including claims that Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas demanded a 35% commission.
Adalı had described the alleged commission clause as “unbelievable”, making the figure a talking point during the transfer saga.
Salah’s reported response added another twist to the rivalry, with the forward making his point after delivering on the pitch against the club that had tried to sign him.
The Egyptian joined Trabzonspor on a two-year contract in August, with the Turkish club announcing guaranteed payments worth €17 million (Dh 70.11 million) per season, including salary and a signing payment.
His latest goal also continued an impressive start to life in Turkey, while Trabzonspor claimed a fourth consecutive league victory.