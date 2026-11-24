A lion sighting near Galatasaray's stadium sparks a major security operation in Istanbul.
Dubai: Aston Villa's Champions League visit to Istanbul has taken an unusual turn after reports of an escaped lion roaming woodland around 10 miles from the stadium where Unai Emery's side are due to face Galatasaray.
Turkish authorities launched a major search operation on Monday after an animal believed to be a lion was spotted on surveillance cameras close to a police station in Zekeriyakoy.
The sighting was reported at around 9pm local time on Sunday, prompting an extensive response involving approximately 70 personnel, including police officers, emergency services and wildlife specialists.
Authorities have also deployed seven drones to help search the surrounding woodland as they attempt to track down the animal. Additional security measures have been introduced around nearby residential areas to protect the public while the search continues.
The incident has attracted particular attention because Galatasaray's RAMS Park is located in the same district, although the reported sighting took place approximately 16 km from the stadium.
Officials have confirmed that efforts are focused on safely capturing the animal, with the Istanbul Governor's Office issuing a statement outlining the ongoing operation.
"The area where the lion is located has been identified, and every effort is being made to capture it alive," the Istanbul Governor's Office said in a statement.
Despite the scale of the search, there has been no official indication that Tuesday's Champions League fixture between Galatasaray and Aston Villa will be affected.
The unusual incident has also generated plenty of amusement, particularly because of the connection between the animal and the two clubs preparing to meet in European competition.
Galatasaray are widely known by their nickname, the Lions, while Aston Villa also have a lion prominently displayed on their club badge.
That coincidence provided an opportunity for some humour during Galatasaray's preparations, with defender Abdulkerim Bardakci asked about the escaped animal ahead of the match.
Rather than expressing concern about the situation, the Turkish international responded with a joke referencing his family.
"I want to say something because the whole country is talking about this right now. There's only one lion I keep at home, and that's my son," Bardakci said.
His comments added a lighter moment to an otherwise unusual situation that has attracted widespread attention across Turkey.
Meanwhile, reports suggesting Aston Villa had changed their training arrangements because of the escaped lion have been dismissed.
The Premier League side's decision to prepare at their Bodymoor Heath training ground was not connected to the wildlife alert.
Instead, concerns surrounding the condition of Galatasaray's playing surface were understood to have influenced the club's preparations ahead of their trip to Istanbul.
Villa will therefore continue their preparations for what is an important Champions League encounter, with the focus remaining on the football rather than the extraordinary search operation taking place elsewhere in the city.
For Turkish authorities, however, the priority remains locating the escaped animal and ensuring it can be captured safely.