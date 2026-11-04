Raphinha shines as Barcelona end Aston Villa's unbeaten Champions League run
Barcelona ended Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Champions League with a dominant 3-0 win at a rain-soaked Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal scored early and Raphinha added a second-half double, giving Hansi Flick’s side nine points.
Barcelona needed only seven minutes to break through when Yamal pounced on a misplaced Emiliano Buendía pass and curled a finish into the far corner.
It was his 14th Champions League goal, making him the highest-scoring teenager in the competition’s history. Villa threatened on the counter, but it stayed 1-0 at the break.
Raphinha made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with a deflected effort, then added a third just after the hour mark.
João Cancelo skipped past John McGinn and delivered a perfectly weighted pass for the close-range finish. The brace took Raphinha level with Ronaldinho on 94 goals for Barcelona. Fermín López was denied by a superb save from Zion Suzuki.
The numbers show the gap.
Barcelona had 63% possession and 15 shots, seven on target, while Villa managed eight shots with only one on target. Villa collected three yellow cards in the first half, all before the 44th minute.
The result lifts Barcelona to second in the standings, with Villa dropping to third after their first defeat of the league phase.
Lamine Yamal, 7' (1-0)
Raphinha, 52' (2-0)
Raphinha, 64' (3-0)
7': Yamal punishes Buendía’s error.
11', 31', 44': Villa book three yellow cards.
52': Raphinha’s deflected goal.
64': Cancelo’s skill sets up Raphinha’s tap-in.
The win ends a run of two defeats for Barcelona, restores momentum in the race for a top-eight finish and automatic last-16 place, and hands Unai Emery’s Villa their first league-phase loss.
What’s next
Barcelona travel to Sabah in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25, then host Manchester City on Dec. 8.
Standings come from match reports and may differ slightly from the official UEFA table. Barcelona and Villa are level on nine points, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.