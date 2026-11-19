The league's Key Match Incidents (KMI) Panel confirmed the figure after reviewing the major talking points from the latest round of matches, matching the highest number of mistakes it has identified in one weekend.

The last time the panel recorded six on-field errors was during the opening stages of the 2023-24 campaign.

The independent panel, made up of five members, examines controversial incidents every week and votes on whether referees and video assistant referees (VAR) reached the correct conclusions.

However, the six errors do not include decisions where VAR successfully corrected an initial mistake. One example was the red card shown to Brentford forward Igor Thiago.

Among them was James Tarkowski's alleged hair pull on Coventry City's Caleb Yirenkyi, Arsenal's unsuccessful penalty appeal involving Kai Havertz and the decision not to send off Leeds United's Jayden Bogle following a challenge that prompted a complaint from Tottenham.

The KMI Panel has now provided its verdict on the incidents, identifying two occasions where both the referee and VAR were wrong, alongside four further errors by officials on the pitch.

Two of the six mistakes were judged to have involved incorrect decisions from both the on-field official and VAR.

The panel said: "Tarkowski had a hold of Yirenkyi's hair and the panel unanimously felt that VAR should have intervened."

The second incident came when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz was brought down in the penalty area by Hull City's Nobel Mendy.

VAR official Michael Oliver asked referee Farai Hallam to review the incident on the pitchside monitor, but a penalty was ultimately not awarded because Havertz was considered to have been offside.

It explained: "Although Harvertz is clearly in an offside position, there is a clear and impactful holding action by Mendy before any potential offside offence."

The remaining four incidents were considered incorrect decisions by the referee, although the panel did not believe VAR should have intervened in three of them.

This distinction is important because the KMI Panel assesses the original decision separately from whether an incident meets the threshold for VAR to overturn it.

Officials are expected to make decisions based on the laws of the game, while VAR intervention is reserved for clear and obvious errors.

Thierno Barry gave Everton the lead in the 61st minute, but questions were raised over whether the ball had struck his hand during the build-up.

The panel voted 2-3 that the on-field decision was incorrect, although all five members agreed VAR had been right not to overturn it.

Its explanation read: "On the balance of probability the ball did accidentally strike Barry's hand. However, the readily available footage did not provide conclusive evidence."

The decision proved controversial, with the panel unanimously voting 5-0 that the spot-kick should not have been given.

However, it also agreed VAR was correct not to intervene, explaining: "A penalty was incorrect with the contact being inevitable. However, it was not a clear and obvious error."

Another disputed penalty came in Ipswich's meeting with Bournemouth, when Lewis Cook was penalised for a challenge on Abdoul Ouattara in the 72nd minute.

The KMI Panel voted 1-4 that the referee had made the wrong call, but four members believed the decision did not warrant VAR intervention.

The panel said: "Ouattara made a clear step across Cook who didn't make a challenge and the referee's decision to award a penalty was incorrect. However, it was not a clear and obvious error."

The panel voted 2-3 that the decision not to book him was incorrect, with the incident falling outside VAR's remit.

The six incidents underline a difficult weekend for Premier League officials, with the latest figures matching the highest number of on-field errors recorded by the KMI Panel in a single round of matches.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.