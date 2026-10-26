By the numbers: The best stats from the eighth matchday in the EPL

Manchester City had won their first seven league games under Enzo Maresca. The defeat prevented them from becoming only the third team to open a Premier League season with eight consecutive victories.

Tottenham secured only their second away win in 35 Premier League visits to Chelsea, with 11 draws and 22 defeats in that run before this result. Their previous win there came in April 2018.

Newcastle’s Lukáš Horníček recorded four saves to help preserve the clean sheet. Palace registered four shots on target but could not convert their opportunities, while Newcastle scored with two of their four efforts on target.

Bournemouth continued their Old Trafford success as they became only the third side to score at least twice in four consecutive Premier League away games against United, following Manchester City and Brighton.

Liverpool's win was their first Premier League home victory since April, ending a run of five home league games without a win. They won despite having just 35.6% possession, their second-lowest share on record in a Premier League home victory since 2003/04.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.