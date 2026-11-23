United concede 34 goals in 16 games as Liverpool, Leeds and Hull record crazy stats
Dubai: The Premier League delivered another weekend of drama, with Liverpool producing a stunning victory over Manchester United, Leeds United claiming a historic win at Chelsea and Arsenal dropping points in a thrilling draw at Newcastle.
Matchweek 11 provided plenty of talking points, with some remarkable individual performances, unwanted records and statistics that highlighted the contrasting fortunes of clubs across the division.
Liverpool enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Anfield, thrashing Manchester United 4-0 to pile further pressure on Mauricio Pochettino, who suffered the joint-heaviest defeat by a Manchester United manager in his first match in charge.
The result also continued Liverpool's impressive record against their rivals. Since the start of the 2021/22 season, the Reds have recorded four victories by four or more goals against United, the most any Premier League club has managed against another side across all competitions during that period.
Florian Wirtz was at the heart of Liverpool's attacking display, scoring, assisting and creating 10 chances. Remarkably, that was more than Manchester United managed as a team, with the visitors creating just nine.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola also maintained his unbeaten record against United in the Premier League, extending his run to seven matches, with three wins and four draws. Only Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a longer unbeaten run against the Red Devils in the competition, managing eight consecutive games.
The defeat also highlighted United's defensive crisis. They have now conceded 34 goals in 16 matches across all competitions this season, more than any other club in Europe's top five leagues.
Leeds United produced one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, dismantling Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge to record their first victory away against the Blues since December 1999.
It ended a run of 10 away matches against Chelsea without a win, consisting of two draws and eight defeats. Leeds also scored four or more goals away at Stamford Bridge for the first time since January 1970, when they won 5-2.
Noah Okafor was the standout performer, scoring twice to become the first Leeds player to score a Premier League brace against Chelsea since Stephen McPhail in December 1999.
The result was also a significant milestone for Leeds, who ended a run of 15 Premier League matches in London without a victory. Their previous success in the capital came against Brentford in May 2022.
For Chelsea, the defeat marked their 100th home loss in Premier League history, coming in their 658th match at Stamford Bridge. It was also only the fourth time they had lost a home league game by three or more goals while conceding at least four.
Arsenal's 21-match run without a Premier League draw came to an end at St James' Park after they were held by Newcastle in an entertaining encounter.
The Gunners had won 18 and lost three of their previous 21 league matches since drawing 2-2 with Wolves in February. The result also represented just the second draw in the last 28 Premier League meetings between the two sides, with Arsenal winning 22 and Newcastle four.
There was also a milestone for Newcastle's Harvey Barnes, whose equaliser was his 100th career goal. It was also the first goal Arsenal had conceded after taking the lead in the Premier League this season.
Noni Madueke rescued a point for Arsenal with a goal in the 78th minute, ensuring Mikel Arteta's side avoided defeat after Newcastle had turned the game around.
Hull City produced one of the most remarkable results of the weekend, scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Brighton 2-0 and end an eight-match winless run in the Premier League.
Oli McBurnie scored in the 90+2nd and 90+5th minutes after Brighton had been reduced to 10 men following Costinha's dismissal in the 89th minute.
However, much of the credit belonged to Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who made five first-half saves, the most by any goalkeeper in a Premier League match this season.
Brighton dominated possession and created several opportunities, finishing with an expected goals figure of 2.24, but could not find a way past the Greek goalkeeper.
The result also ended Hull's wait for a home league victory since August, giving them a much-needed three points.