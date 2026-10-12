By the numbers: The best stats from the sixth matchday in the EPL

Matchweek 6 delivers drama, big results, and fascinating Premier League stats
Dubai: The end of international break finally gave us a fantastic weekend of Premier League football. The weekend have us some us some dramatic moments along with major fixtures to watch.
Matchweek 6 delivered plenty of drama, big results and, as always, some fascinating numbers.
Arsenal 2–1 Leeds United
Arsenal's dominance in this fixture continued. Before the match, the Gunners had won nine of their previous 10 Premier League meetings with Leeds, drawing the other. They had also won their last seven league meetings, scoring 24 goals and conceding five across that run.
Leeds took the lead through James Justin in the 55th minute, but Riccardo Calafiori equalised before substitute Bruno Guimarães scored the winner in the 70th minute.
Arsenal moved to 15 points from six games, recovering from their previous 3–0 defeat to Brighton. Leeds' five-match unbeaten start also came to an end.
Aston Villa 2–2 Brentford
Brentford extended their unbeaten start to the league season to six matches, having entered the fixture with two wins and three draws. They had not started a league campaign with six unbeaten games since their longer run in the 2006/07 season in the third tier.
Villa had won just one of their previous 11 home league meetings with Brentford, drawing six and losing four. Brentford had also beaten Villa home and away in the previous Premier League season.
The teams traded goals in a 2–2 draw. Yehor Yarmoliuk and Kristoffer Ajer scored for Brentford, while Nicolas Jackson and John McGinn found the net for Villa.
Chelsea 5–1 Bournemouth
Chelsea ended their recent struggles against Bournemouth in emphatic fashion. Before this game, the Blues were unbeaten in their previous nine Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, winning four and drawing five; their last three encounters had all ended level.
Jordan Henderson scored twice, while João Pedro also netted a brace as Chelsea raced into a 2–0 lead inside the opening three minutes and eventually won 5–1. Henderson became the oldest player to be directly involved in three or more Premier League goals since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2022.
The result was a major turnaround for Chelsea, who had conceded 12 goals across their opening five league matches under Xabi Alonso. They also ended a three-match winless run in all competitions.
Ipswich Town 2–1 Fulham
Ipswich ended a seven-match winless run against Fulham in league football, having drawn three and lost four of those previous encounters. Fulham had also never won any of their first four top-flight meetings with Ipswich.
Fulham appeared on course for victory after Ryan Sessegnon scored in the 55th minute, but Abdoul Ouattara equalised in the 88th minute before Ipswich captain Dara O'Shea struck in stoppage time.
The victory gave Ipswich three wins from their opening six league games, their best return at that stage of a Premier League season since 1993/94. Fulham, meanwhile, remained without a league win.
Sunderland 0–2 Brighton
Brighton recorded their third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding, following their 5–0 win over Coventry and 3–0 triumph against Arsenal. The previous time they won three successive league games without conceding was in October 2018.
Maxim De Cuyper opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, while Jaouen Hadjam sealed the victory in stoppage time. Brighton also managed to win despite being reduced to 10 men after Pascal Struijk's dismissal in the 57th minute.
Brighton's victory strengthened their position among the league's early-season contenders after they had entered the matchweek with 16 goals, the highest tally in the division.
Manchester United 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham avoided a defeat that would have left them without a win in their opening six league games for only the fourth time in their history. The previous occasions were 1912/13, 1955/56 and 2008/09.
Manchester United entered the match with five points from five games, matching their joint-worst return at that stage of the Premier League season in the post-Alex Ferguson era. Their previous start came in 2014/15 under Louis van Gaal.
Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the 73rd minute, but Dominic Solanke equalised in the 92nd minute after Tottenham were reduced to 10 men following Rodrigo Bentancur's red card. The result lifted Spurs off the bottom of the table.
Crystal Palace 3–1 Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace secured their first home league victory under manager Pierre Sage after losing their opening two Premier League matches at Selhurst Park. Before this fixture, Palace had lost their first three home league games of a season only three times in their history.
Nottingham Forest took an early lead through Dan Ndoye in the third minute, but Palace responded with goals from Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma and Yeremy Pino.
The match also marked Oliver Glasner's return to Selhurst Park after leaving Palace, where he had won the FA Cup, UEFA Conference League and Community Shield.
Hull City 2–2 Everton
Hull continued to demonstrate why they had been one of the surprise packages of the season. Their possession share of 32.3% before the match was the lowest recorded by any Premier League team over a full campaign since detailed records began in 2003/04, highlighting their direct style of play.
Hull came from behind to draw 2–2, with goals from Joe Gelhardt and Bachir Belloumi cancelling out efforts from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry.
Liverpool 0–3 Manchester City
Manchester City became the first team in the 2026/27 season to win their opening six Premier League matches, reaching 18 points and moving three clear of Arsenal. Enzo Maresca also became only the fourth manager to win his first six Premier League matches in charge of a club, joining Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The result ended Liverpool's unbeaten league start and dropped them to ninth in the table. It was also only the second time in the previous 33 Premier League meetings between Liverpool and City that there had been consecutive away victories in this fixture, according to the pre-match statistical analysis.