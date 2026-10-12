By the numbers: The best stats from the sixth matchday in the EPL

Arsenal's dominance in this fixture continued. Before the match, the Gunners had won nine of their previous 10 Premier League meetings with Leeds, drawing the other. They had also won their last seven league meetings, scoring 24 goals and conceding five across that run.

Chelsea ended their recent struggles against Bournemouth in emphatic fashion. Before this game, the Blues were unbeaten in their previous nine Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, winning four and drawing five; their last three encounters had all ended level.

Villa had won just one of their previous 11 home league meetings with Brentford, drawing six and losing four. Brentford had also beaten Villa home and away in the previous Premier League season.

Brentford extended their unbeaten start to the league season to six matches, having entered the fixture with two wins and three draws. They had not started a league campaign with six unbeaten games since their longer run in the 2006/07 season in the third tier.

Tottenham avoided a defeat that would have left them without a win in their opening six league games for only the fourth time in their history. The previous occasions were 1912/13, 1955/56 and 2008/09.

Ipswich ended a seven-match winless run against Fulham in league football, having drawn three and lost four of those previous encounters. Fulham had also never won any of their first four top-flight meetings with Ipswich.

Jordan Henderson scored twice, while João Pedro also netted a brace as Chelsea raced into a 2–0 lead inside the opening three minutes and eventually won 5–1. Henderson became the oldest player to be directly involved in three or more Premier League goals since Cristiano Ronaldo in April 2022.

Manchester City became the first team in the 2026/27 season to win their opening six Premier League matches, reaching 18 points and moving three clear of Arsenal. Enzo Maresca also became only the fourth manager to win his first six Premier League matches in charge of a club, joining Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Hull continued to demonstrate why they had been one of the surprise packages of the season. Their possession share of 32.3% before the match was the lowest recorded by any Premier League team over a full campaign since detailed records began in 2003/04, highlighting their direct style of play.

Crystal Palace secured their first home league victory under manager Pierre Sage after losing their opening two Premier League matches at Selhurst Park. Before this fixture, Palace had lost their first three home league games of a season only three times in their history.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the 73rd minute, but Dominic Solanke equalised in the 92nd minute after Tottenham were reduced to 10 men following Rodrigo Bentancur's red card. The result lifted Spurs off the bottom of the table.

Manchester United entered the match with five points from five games, matching their joint-worst return at that stage of the Premier League season in the post-Alex Ferguson era. Their previous start came in 2014/15 under Louis van Gaal.

The result ended Liverpool's unbeaten league start and dropped them to ninth in the table. It was also only the second time in the previous 33 Premier League meetings between Liverpool and City that there had been consecutive away victories in this fixture, according to the pre-match statistical analysis.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.