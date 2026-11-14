Love Barcelona even after death? Camp Nou offers fans a final resting place for €10,000

Barcelona offers eternal connection with Camp Nou for devoted fans
Barcelona offer fans chance to rest at Camp Nou forever for €10,000
For some football supporters, their love for a club lasts a lifetime. But Barcelona are offering their fans something rather unusual: a chance to remain at Camp Nou even after death.
The Spanish giants have unveiled plans for a memorial inside their famous stadium where supporters can have their ashes preserved, allowing their connection with the club to continue beyond their lifetime.
And there is a price to pay for that privilege.
According to The Guardian, supporters seeking a permanent resting place could pay €10,000.
The project, called Memorial FC Barcelona, will feature space for approximately 26,000 urns and 9,000 commemorative plaques.
According to the official memorial website, prices start at €2,490 for 10 years, €4,990 for 25 years and €5,990 for 50 years.
There are additional charges for maintenance and other services.
Supporters can also choose a commemorative plaque featuring the name of a loved one and a personal message.
And the interesting part? You do not even have to be a Barcelona club member to reserve a place.
Barcelona vice-president María Elena Fort shared a touching family story while explaining the inspiration behind the project.
She recalled how her grandfather had expressed a wish to be buried near Barcelona's stadium so he could continue hearing the goals even after his death.
Fort said many supporters shared similar dreams.
The memorial will feature murals celebrating the club's history, illuminated displays and dedicated spaces for families to remember their loved ones.
More than 1,000 supporters have reportedly already reserved places.
The first phase is expected to open towards the end of 2027.
Barcelona are not the first Spanish club to offer such a facility, with Atlético Madrid, Real Betis and Espanyol having introduced similar memorial spaces.
But with 26,000 spaces planned, Barcelona's project will be among the largest of its kind in football.
For some supporters, watching Barcelona for a lifetime is not enough. They want to remain close to the club forever.