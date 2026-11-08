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Egypt sack coach Hossam Hassan after series of controversies

Ali Maher takes charge ahead of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches

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AFP
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Hossam Hassan
Hossam Hassan
AFP

Paris: The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has dismissed national team coach Hossam Hassan, citing concerns over the image and stability of the national side following a series of controversies.

In a statement on Saturday, the EFA said it had reviewed recent events and their "negative impact on the positive image and stability" of the national team before deciding to part company with Hassan and his coaching staff.

Ali Maher, currently in charge of club side Ceramica Cleopatra, was appointed his successor.

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An EFA source told AFP Hassan's personal issues had created significant tension around the national team.

The move came three days after Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on media platforms over a case linked to his private life and former wife.

Local media reported lawyers representing Hassan had filed a complaint against his ex-wife, Dina Mostafa, known publicly as "Dan Adam", alleging forgery of official documents and bigamy. 

Those allegations were denied by her representatives.

Hassan's future had already been under scrutiny following a string of disputes after Egypt's run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the country's best-ever performance at the tournament.

The former striker, who took charge in March 2024, also led Egypt to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations before a fourth-place finish.

Former Egypt attacker Mido said in September the situation had "gone out of control" and called for officials to intervene.

Maher will take charge ahead of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Malawi on November 13 and 17.

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