Landmark achievement highlights UAE position as global platform for luxury experiences
French independent luxury and niche fragrance house Maison Origine Paris has been awarded “Best Global Launch” at the Gulf Business Awards, in recognition of its exclusive global launch of Oud of London aboard the Emirates Airlines. The award celebrates an exceptional global launch that gave Emirates passengers the exclusive opportunity to discover and purchase the fragrance onboard before it became available anywhere else in the world.
At the forefront of this achievement is BinSulaiman Group – OBS, a leading diversified investment and business group headquartered in the UAE, serving as the exclusive global distributor of Maison Origine Paris and the driving force behind the brand’s global expansion. From Dubai, BinSulaiman Group – OBS is spearheading the maison’s global growth through a carefully curated selection of prestigious luxury retail markets and strategic travel retail platforms, reinforcing the role of UAE-based businesses as global commercial forces bringing French luxury brands to international audiences.
Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Omar Bin Suliman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, said: “Everything we have built, and every ambition we pursue, is founded first and foremost with the grace of God, and then on the visionary leadership of the United Arab Emirates. Their foresight has transformed our nation into a global beacon for investments, while their unwavering support has empowered the UAE business environment to aspire far beyond its national borders.
At BinSulaiman Group – OBS, we are proud to have partnered with Emirates Airlines, which continues to set global benchmarks for excellence. Together, we translated this vision into reality through the remarkable success of the global launch of Oud of London by Maison Origine Paris.
Today, UAE businesses have developed the depth, reach, and expertise required to take leading international brands far beyond the UAE’s borders, leading their launches across some of the world’s most strategic markets. The trust placed in us by global brands to take on this role stands as a testament to the strength of our national economy and confirms that the UAE is no longer merely a destination for global luxury, but a strategic platform from which brands expand into the world.
This award goes beyond celebrating the success of a luxury and niche fragrance. It reflects the growing ability of UAE businesses to shape, build, and take global brands to discerning audiences worldwide. By bringing together national entrepreneurial spirit, international partnerships, advanced distribution expertise, and access to the world’s most prestigious platforms, UAE-based companies are playing a pivotal role in global growth—moving beyond traditional regional representation to become strategic architects of international expansion.”
The exclusive global launch of Oud of London through Emirates Airlines marked a significant evolution beyond the traditional concept of introducing rare fragrances through retail stores, making the travel experience itself an integral part of fragrance discovery.
Commenting on the partnership, Abdullah Bin Darwish, Group CEO of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, said: “We are proud that Oud of London made its global debut through Emirates Airlines. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Emirates Inflight Duty-Free team for this exemplary partnership. Their platform offers luxury and niche fragrance houses a rare opportunity to connect with an international audience of discerning travelers who appreciate the authenticity of craftsmanship, storytelling, and the emotions woven into every fragrance.
"This award recognises the strength of the partnership as much as it celebrates the success of the launch itself.”
As the exclusive global distributor of Maison Origine Paris, BinSulaiman Group – OBS is responsible for building the maison’s international presence while safeguarding the exclusivity, authenticity of its storytelling, and refined positioning that define the brand.
The group follows a carefully considered market-entry strategy, selecting markets, retail partners, and travel retail platforms capable of presenting the maison within an environment worthy of its prestige.
The partnership with Emirates Airlines brought this strategy to life. Rather than introducing the fragrance through conventional retail channels, international travellers were given the first opportunity to experience and acquire this new creation onboard, ahead of its official release in selected markets.
Maison Origine Paris is based on True Love Story. Its essence lies in transforming destinations, emotions, and love stories into enduring olfactory memories. This philosophy is embodied in Oud of London, an Extrait de Parfum that captures not the city’s geographical landmarks, but the memories, emotions, and impressions its streets leave behind.
The global launch through Emirates Airlines provided a fitting global stage for this story. Passengers were given the privilege of discovering the fragrance before its arrival in luxury retail stores, transforming the journey itself into an integral part of the fragrance’s narrative.