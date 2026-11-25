Milano by Danube keeps shattaf prices steady and imports flowing as it marks 20 years
Dubai: Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, says Milano will not pass higher raw material and shipping costs on to customers. He made the pledge at Big 5 Global at Dubai World Trade Centre on November 25. Milano unveiled new shattaf packaging there, carrying a "Shattaf Man" logo.
Sajan called rising input costs part of the business cycle. Raw material prices climb and fall, he explained, and Milano has not stopped importing at any point. Other traders scaled back during the squeeze. Milano used that gap to take market share, he notes.
The company turns 20 this year. Milano was founded in 2006 and now sells more than one million shattafs a month.
The range covers about 50 models in plastic, stainless steel and other materials. Buyers can pick white or black finishes and rectangular, square or round shapes. Each unit carries a three-year warranty. Sajan empasized how even a branded mobile phone today, would not give me this kind of warantee but Milano honours claims without question, even a day before the cover expires.
More than 5,000 traders across the Middle East stock the product. It also sells through Danube Home showrooms, project supply channels and exports. Shipments reach India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Europe, Africa and Russia. The brand has since added showers, gysers and wider sanitaryware lines.
Sajan arrived in the UAE in 1992 and has spent 34 years in the market. He says the shattaf built the business. The nickname followed. "Shattaf Man is my identity, and I am proud of it," he said.
He joked about the title at the launch. Spider-Man, Batman and Superman each have a mission, he noted. His own is "spreading hygiene across the world".
One of Milano's more popular product is the 'Travel Shattaf' and it came to be from Sajan's personal experience. Sajan found no shattaf during a 1996 trip to Germany and decided to build a portable version. Today he says, students and travelling families buy it frequently. "Its become almost similar to ladies who carry make-up, they also carry the shattaf."
His next target is a harder market. Sajan wants Milano to sell in Europe and China, where tissue paper remains the norm. "If i manage to crack those markets, I will call that my biggest success and ambition," he said.