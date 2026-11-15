How Azhar Sajan is turning industry challenges into opportunities

The initiative marks the fourth season of Talking Walls by Casa Milano, taking place from November 17-19. After participating in a major design exhibition for three consecutive years, Azhar is bringing the exhibition experience directly to Casa Milano.

Rather than scaling back, the young entrepreneur is transforming Casa Milano’s 30,000-sq-ft flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road into an exhibition destination, bringing architects, designers, developers, contractors and hospitality professionals together under one roof.

At a time when businesses are navigating geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain disruptions and evolving consumer expectations, Mohammed Azhar Sajan, Founder of Casa Milano and Director of Danube Hospitality, continues to identify opportunities within challenges.

Growing up in a family established in the building materials industry, Azhar could have followed in his father’s footsteps in the mass-market segment. Instead, he chose to establish his own identity in luxury interiors.

Azhar’s entrepreneurial journey began during his college years, when he attended classes in the morning and worked in the family business in the evening.

Despite the disruption, Casa Milano expanded into Abu Dhabi with a 40,000-sq-ft showroom, strengthened its Dubai presence with two showrooms in Salahuddin and entered Qatar with a 30,000-sq-ft showroom, alongside dedicated Ideal Standard showrooms.

“When customers couldn’t come to us, we had to find ways to reach them,” he says. “That was when we started looking at digital platforms differently.”

Recognising the growing demand for home renovations, particularly bathrooms as personal wellness spaces, Azhar strengthened Casa Milano’s digital presence through social media, influencer collaborations and online engagement.

In 2019, he launched Casa Milano with an ambitious 30,000-sq-ft flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. Within months, COVID-19 disrupted businesses worldwide, presenting his first major entrepreneurial challenge.

For Azhar, the objective extended beyond immediate sales. He believed that meaningful industry relationships would create sustainable business opportunities. “I have always believed that relationships should come before transactions,” says Azhar.

The initiative challenged the perception of bathrooms as purely functional spaces, transforming them into expressions of luxury, creativity and personal experiences. Independent industry experts judged the installations, with winners receiving international design experiences in Spain and Italy.

Instead of simply showcasing products, Casa Milano invested in a 300-sq-m exhibition space, inviting emerging designers to create innovative bathroom concepts using its collections.

In 2023, Azhar challenged conventional exhibition practices by introducing Talking Walls at Downtown Design during Dubai Design Week.

The investment initially raised concerns within his family.

“Having spent more than three decades in business, I initially questioned the scale of investment Azhar wanted to make for an exhibition,” says Anis Sajan, Vice Chairman of Danube Group, and Azhar’s father. “However, he believed strongly in his vision. I eventually supported his decision, and looking back, I am proud of what he has achieved.”

Talking Walls continued through 2024 and 2025, strengthening Casa Milano’s recognition within the design community.

The same philosophy inspired Design Duels, a multisport corporate competition attracting nearly 2,000 participants from the construction, development and design industries, connecting professionals through sport and friendly competition.

Recognising customers’ growing preference for comprehensive interior solutions, Azhar expanded Casa Milano beyond sanitaryware, showers, tiles and slabs into kitchens, wardrobes, flooring and ironmongery.

The portfolio now brings together international brands including Arredo3, Italgraniti, La Fabbrica and House of Rohl, alongside in-house brands such as CLEA, VERO, MODEVO LIVING and CASSARIO.

Further strengthening its luxury portfolio, Casa Milano has become the first and exclusive distributor of the Philipp Plein tiles collection across the world and is bringing the internationally recognised designer’s distinctive aesthetic to the region. The collection will be showcased during Talking Walls Season 4, adding another dimension to the exhibition’s luxury design experience.