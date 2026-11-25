Exclusive residential experience brings the Technogym Home vision to life
Technogym, global leader in wellness, sport, health and design-driven innovation, and Official Supplier of the last ten Olympic Games, hosts Casa Technogym Dubai, an exclusive project designed to bring the Technogym Home vision to life within a prestigious private villa in Jumeirah Islands.
Created to showcase how wellness can be seamlessly integrated into contemporary living environments, Casa Technogym Dubai offers an immersive experience where design, technology and lifestyle came together. The villa features a selection of Technogym's most advanced home wellness solutions, illustrating how professional-grade training experiences can be incorporated into residential spaces while enhancing their aesthetic appeal.
Among the highlights there is Technogym Reform, bringing studio-quality Pilates into the home environment, Run Artis and Unica in the elegant Sand Stone identity, and Bike Personal, each designed to combine performance, connectivity and sophisticated Italian design. Developed with meticulous attention to materials and finishes, Technogym products are conceived not only as wellness solutions but also as design elements that naturally complement contemporary interiors.
Casa Technogym Dubai embodies Technogym's vision of wellness as an integral part of everyday life, demonstrating how the home can evolve into a space that supports healthy living, personal well-being and long-term health without compromising on comfort, functionality or style.
Through this initiative, Technogym further reinforce its commitment to redefining the home wellness experience, transforming training and well-being into a distinctive lifestyle choice and a key component of modern living.