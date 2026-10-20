Technogym kicks off Middle East qualifiers for the world’s first treadmill championship

Throughout the qualification phase, participants can measure their performance against fellow runners on an online leaderboard and follow their ranking in real time, both within their club and on a global scale. The results of the 5km trials will be certified by the treadmills connected to the Technogym Digital Ecosystem, and runners will also be able to train at home using connected Technogym equipment. In January 2027, qualified participants in each country will move on to the regional phase.