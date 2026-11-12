Disruptions to major trade routes affected supply chains across the Middle East over the past year. However, Dubai's maritime sector and Jebel Ali Port continued operations, supported by close coordination between government authorities and industry.

The ranking places the emirate among the world's leading maritime hubs, recognising its ability to keep trade moving despite one of the most challenging years for regional shipping.

The report highlighted Dubai's advanced infrastructure, strategic location and growing maritime business base. It noted that the ability to respond to disruption, recover quickly and redirect operations has become an important measure of a city's competitiveness.

The 2026 report introduced a new assessment of maritime resilience, in which industry experts ranked Dubai fifth globally, alongside leading maritime centres such as Singapore, Rotterdam, Shanghai and London.

He said DP World moved nearly one million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across the region during the challenging year, using alternative shipping routes and its multimodal transport network.

Dubai recorded one of its strongest gains in the Attractiveness and Competitiveness category, rising nine places from 15th in 2024 to sixth in 2026. This was the biggest improvement among cities ranked in the top 15 in both editions.

The ranking also reflected the confidence of international maritime companies in Dubai as a preferred base for their regional operations, he added.

He said the challenges facing regional shipping had demonstrated the strength of Dubai's maritime infrastructure and its ability to support businesses during uncertain times.

The report was launched at the first Seatrade Maritime UAE Summit in Dubai, which brought together senior figures from the global shipping and logistics industry.

The report assessed 50 maritime cities selected from more than 15,000 worldwide, using five categories covering shipping, finance and law, technology, ports and logistics, and competitiveness. It combined performance data with feedback from 208 senior industry experts.

The company is also investing in additional terminal capacity in Fujairah and strengthening its regional network to give customers more shipping options and better connections to Dubai.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.