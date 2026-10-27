Casa Vista strengthens UAE market presence as AQUORA records 40% sales ahead of Dubai unveiling

The development's progress comes amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, demonstrating continued interest in residential projects that combine attractive locations with a clear vision for quality and long-term value.

A growing presence built on experience and confidence

Casa Vista Development's direction is rooted in the founding family's broad operating experience. Beginning in 2012, the family built businesses across trading, commodities, logistics, construction and real estate, gaining a practical understanding of project delivery, market dynamics and long-term value creation. From 2015, the group expanded into strategic property investments across Dubai communities and selected international markets, developing expertise in asset quality, location selection and development potential.

Casa Vista Development was subsequently established to bring this hands-on commercial and real estate knowledge into thoughtfully designed homes. Craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and precision in execution remain central to its commitment to creating lasting value through design-led development.

"The response to AQUORA is an important endorsement of the values we are building Casa Vista Development around,” said Abdul Basit, Chairman of Casa Vista Development. “Our focus has always been on creating exceptional living experiences supported by quality, trust and long-term commitment. With 40 per cent of the residences already sold ahead of the unveiling, we see this milestone as an encouraging reflection of buyer confidence. However, our ambitions extend much further. We are committed to strengthening our presence in the UAE through a pipeline of thoughtfully planned developments that will continue to reflect the standards we stand for."