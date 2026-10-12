Dubai Police arrest suspects over fake Google Maps reviews

Group accused of targeting a company to damage its reputation and cause losses
Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a group of individuals accused of posting false and negative comments on a company’s Google Maps review page to damage its reputation and cause financial losses, a senior police official has revealed.
Major Yasser Juma Mohammed, Head of the Social Media Crimes Section at the e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department of Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the arrests followed a complaint filed by the company’s management.
Investigations revealed that several commercial shops had formed groups and allegedly posted false reviews about the company, resulting in financial losses.
Major Yasser made the disclosure during an episode of the Dubai Police Podcast titled A Single Word Could Become a Case. Be Careful, presented by radio host Mohammed Ibrahim Al Hammadi. The episode, produced by the Security Media Department of Dubai Police’s General Department of Community Happiness, was published on Monday across digital platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Discussing the impact of online comments, Major Yasser warned social media users against exploiting freedom of expression to harm others, damage reputations or undermine their interests.
He stressed that expressing opinions has limits and that deliberately posting harmful or false comments can lead to legal accountability.
The case highlights how online reviews and comments can have serious consequences when they are allegedly used to target businesses and cause financial damage.
Major Yasser also warned that spreading and resharing rumours on social media can result in legal consequences.
He urged users to rely on official authorities and trusted sources when obtaining or sharing news, rather than circulating unverified information.
Electronic crimes are a global problem and are not limited to the UAE, he said.
He explained that cybercrimes include unlawful activities carried out through social media and other digital channels, such as insults, threats, rumour-mongering, electronic fraud and hacking social media accounts.
Major Yasser said filming another person without their permission could lead to legal accountability if the person filmed files a criminal complaint.
He also cautioned the public against filming and publishing material irresponsibly during crises and emergencies.
People must follow instructions issued by official authorities and avoid publishing private photographs or videos that could contribute to spreading rumours or undermine community security, he said.
During the podcast, Major Yasser outlined the responsibilities of the Social Media Crimes Section, which monitors and addresses digital crimes.
He also discussed why UAE legislation provides for tougher penalties for electronic crimes compared with offences committed through traditional means.
He urged members of the public to strengthen their digital awareness, avoid sharing rumours and unverified information or videos, and comply with official instructions, particularly during emergencies.
Social media users were also advised to protect their accounts against fraud and remain alert to evolving online scams.
Those seeking guidance on emerging fraud methods can visit e-Crime Hub, Dubai Police’s awareness platform, which provides information and advice to help improve digital safety and security awareness.