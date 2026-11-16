Booking Dubai Opera tickets? Watch out for these fake websites

Visitors urged to book Dubai Opera tickets via official platforms only
Dubai Opera has cautioned visitors against fraudulent social media accounts and unauthorised ticket links falsely claiming to represent the venue, urging customers to use only its official booking platforms.
The warning comes after the venue identified fake pages and resellers promoting counterfeit ticket links.
It has advised patrons to verify social media accounts and avoid ticket offers circulated through unofficial channels to prevent falling victim to scams.
Dubai Opera has confirmed that its only authorised ticketing platforms are:
Dubai Opera: dubaiopera.com
Platinumlist: platinumlist.net
The venue also clarified that Dubai Opera is its only official social media account.
Visitors have been urged to take the following precautions:
Buy tickets only through Dubai Opera's official website or Platinumlist.
Check that social media updates come from @DubaiOpera.
Avoid clicking on ticket links shared by unauthorised accounts.
Be cautious of promotions and offers circulated through unofficial channels.
Report suspicious social media pages, promotions and ticket links.
Dubai Opera said the warning was aimed at protecting customers from counterfeit tickets and fraudulent sellers.
The venue thanked patrons for their continued trust and support, adding that their vigilance would help protect its performances and the wider arts community.
Visitors planning to attend shows at Dubai Opera are advised to check ticket details directly through the venue's authorised channels before making a purchase. This can help ensure a secure booking and avoid disappointment at the entrance.