GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

At least 16 dead in Magnitude 7 quake in Tibet: China state media

Tibet quake claims 16 lives, injures dozens, and collapses hundreds of homes

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Map shows the general location of the 7.0 Magnitude earthquake in Tibet.
Map shows the general location of the 7.0 Magnitude earthquake in Tibet.
X

A strong earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured 46 in China's remote Tibet region, state media said, citing local authorities.    

More than 300 houses collapsed in the 7.0 magnitude quake, which struck on Thursday at 10:33 pm (1433 GMT).

Officials were still evaluating the damage, and disaster relief work was ongoing, state news agency Xinhua said. 

China Central Television (CCTV) put the number of injured at 46, 11 of them seriously, with 339 houses collapsed or damaged, citing local officials.

Videos posted by CCTV showed workers running out of restaurants and objects falling off shelves at supermarkets when the quake struck.

The epicentre was located in a mountainous area about 190 kilometres (120 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Lhasa, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometres.

A level-III earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, CCTV reported.

The epicentre was in Maru township in Baqen county. Township deputy head Lhawang Dagpo said the quake was clearly felt at the township office, which sustained cracks in the walls, according to Xinhua. 

Power and telecoms services were disrupted in the county seat, the agency said.

More than 300 police officers have been dispatched for relief work while the regional fire and rescue corps has mobilised 347 personnel to the affected areas, Xinhua reported.

Rescue workers clambered through damaged buildings, some with collapsed roofs, and carrying one person, footage on CCTV showed.

It also showed rescue workers shining flashlights on other damaged buildings and soldiers lining up ready to be deployed.

Earthquakes in China are relatively common. In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.

In December 2023, a quake in remote Gansu province in northwest China killed at least 127 people, according to state media.

That quake was China's deadliest since 2014, when more than 600 people died in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

A huge tremor in 2008 in Sichuan province left some 90,000 people dead or missing, including around 5,000 schoolchildren.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

7.0 earthquake strikes Tibet, casualties reported

7.0 earthquake strikes Tibet, casualties reported

1m read
This handout satellite image taken and released by Vantor on August 27, 2026 shows an overview of the China-Nepal border and Gyirong Port/Rasuwagadhi border post after flash floods and landslides hit the area.

Landslides in China kill 13

1m read
Nepali soldiers prepare helicopters for morning rescue sorties at Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district.

Who are the nearly 3,000 missing in Nepal-Tibet floods?

4m read
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. Nepal's disaster agency said that 823 people remained out of contact on August 27, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.

Nepal-China floods: 469 dead, 1,400 still missing

17m read