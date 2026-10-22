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Casualties reported after 7.0 quake strikes China's Tibet: state media

The report did not offer any details about the number or type of casualties

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AFP
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Casualties reported after 7.0 quake strikes China's Tibet: state media

Beijing: A strong 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region late Thursday and casualties have been reported, state news agency Xinhua said, citing local authorities.

The report did not offer any details about the number or type of casualties.

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The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 10:33 pm (1433 GMT), was located in a mountainous area about 190 kilometres (120 miles) east-northeast of Nagqu, and 390 kilometres northeast of the regional capital Lhasa, the US Geological Survey said.

It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

A level-II earthquake disaster emergency response was activated in the area, Xinhua said earlier.

The epicentre was located in Maru township in Baqen county. Township deputy head Lhawang Dagpo said the quake was clearly felt at the township office, which sustained cracks in the walls, according to Xinhua. 

Houses were reported collapsed in the area, the agency said. Power and telecoms services were disrupted in the county seat. 

Workers have been sent to the area to coordinate the response, and local officials were carrying out checks of nearby villages, the report said.

Earthquakes in China are relatively common. 

In January 2025, at least 126 people were killed in an earthquake in Tibet's rural Tingri county.

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