Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's Sichuan Province

Authorities report 13 injured, nearly 200 evacuated after southwest China tremor
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Gaoxian County, Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at a shallow depth of around 6-10 km, with tremors felt in Chengdu and Chongqing.
No deaths were reported, but 13 people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised, while 196 residents were evacuated to safe locations.
Local authorities conducted assessments and relief efforts following the event.
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