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Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts northwestern China

Shallow tremor in Tibetan Plateau brings strong tremors early Wednesday: USGS

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The quake hit at 7:44 am Beijing time (23:44 UTC Tuesday) about 261-268 km (162-167 miles) south-southeast of Dunhuang in Gansu province, near the Qinghai border, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), as per USGS data.
The quake hit at 7:44 am Beijing time (23:44 UTC Tuesday) about 261-268 km (162-167 miles) south-southeast of Dunhuang in Gansu province, near the Qinghai border, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), as per USGS data.
NewEarthquake

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck a remote area of northwestern China early Wednesday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The quake hit at 7:44 am Beijing time (23:44 UTC Tuesday) about 261-268 km (162-167 miles) south-southeast of Dunhuang in Gansu province, near the Qinghai border, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to USGS data.

The NewEarthquake account on X, which aggregates global seismic events from official sources including the USGS, initially reported it as Magnitude 5.2 before the agency finalised the magnitude at 5.3, as per USGS.

Such minor adjustments are common in the immediate aftermath as more data is analysed.

The epicenter lies in a sparsely populated high-altitude region of the Tibetan Plateau, where infrastructure is limited.

The ShakeMap indicated potential strong shaking (MMI VII) near the epicentre, but population exposure is low.

China’s earthquake-prone western regions frequently experience moderate seismic activity due to tectonic forces associated with the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates.

This event follows earlier significant quakes in Qinghai province in June 2026.

Local authorities had not issued immediate statements on impacts as of early Wednesday.

Residents in Dunhuang and surrounding areas may have felt light to moderate shaking, but no widespread disruptions were reported. USGS continues to monitor for aftershocks.

No immediate reports of casualties or major damage were available.

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