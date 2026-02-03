GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia
BREAKING NEWS

Magnitude 6 quake shakes Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh

Earthquake in Myanmar triggers shaking across eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Residents report buildings swaying as quake sends tremors hundreds of kilometres.
Residents report buildings swaying as quake sends tremors hundreds of kilometres.
File

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Myanmar late Tuesday, sending strong tremors across eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities and seismological data show. The seismic event caused people in locations such as Kolkata, West Bengal, and Dhaka, Bangladesh to feel the ground shake, although there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, which helped transmit shaking over a wide area. The epicentre was located roughly 70 miles east of Akyab (Sittwe) in Myanmar’s Magway region, seismological data indicated.

Residents in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal reported noticeable shaking around 9 pm local time, with some stepping out of buildings amid brief panic as furniture and fixtures moved.

Local authorities in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh are continuing to monitor seismic activity and assess any potential impacts, with officials urging the public to remain alert to possible aftershocks and follow local safety instructions.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Scotland are the highest-ranked T20I side not to originally qualify for the tournament.

Scotland await visas after late T20 World Cup call-up

2m read
Bangladesh refuses to travel to India for T20 World Cup

Bangladesh refuses to travel to India for T20 World Cup

2m read
Controversy over Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release sparked security concerns for the national team.

Bangladesh seek to shift World Cup matches from India

2m read
Mustafizur Rahman

KKR release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur after BCCI ruling

2m read