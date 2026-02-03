Magnitude 6 quake shakes Myanmar, strong tremors felt in Kolkata and Bangladesh

Earthquake in Myanmar triggers shaking across eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck central Myanmar late Tuesday, sending strong tremors across eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities and seismological data show. The seismic event caused people in locations such as Kolkata, West Bengal, and Dhaka, Bangladesh to feel the ground shake, although there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.
According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, which helped transmit shaking over a wide area. The epicentre was located roughly 70 miles east of Akyab (Sittwe) in Myanmar’s Magway region, seismological data indicated.
Residents in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal reported noticeable shaking around 9 pm local time, with some stepping out of buildings amid brief panic as furniture and fixtures moved.
Local authorities in Myanmar, India and Bangladesh are continuing to monitor seismic activity and assess any potential impacts, with officials urging the public to remain alert to possible aftershocks and follow local safety instructions.
