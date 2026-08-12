US, allies warn unannounced missile launches raise danger of deadly 'miscalculation'

Allies press for 24-hour alerts and safety notices on long-range missile launches
The United States and some 40 other countries warned Tuesday of the dangers of ballistic missile testing without advance notice, in a joint statement issued a month after China launched a nuclear-capable missile in the Pacific.
"Conducting nuclear-capable ballistic missile tests without sufficient advance notice and detail is dangerous and disrupts the peace and security of relevant nations in proximity to these tests," said the joint statement issued by countries from Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
"It increases the risk of miscalculation, undermines global stability and security, and is incompatible with the responsibilities that come with possessing long-range missile capabilities," the countries said.
The statement called on all countries to provide at least 24 hours' notice of launches, including the class of missile being launched as well as the planned launch window, area and direction.
"Countries should also provide clear notices for airmen and mariners consistent with international standards to reduce risk, including in expected impact or landing areas," the statement added.
Beijing gave only a handful of nations short notice before test-firing an intercontinental ballistic missile last month, flexing its military might in a region where it has long sought to expand its reach.
The rocket appeared to land in a patch of ocean somewhere between the Solomon Islands, Nauru and Tuvalu, monitors have said.