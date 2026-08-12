GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Africa

Car bomb kills Haftar intel chief in eastern Libya

Car blast targeting top officer raises fears of renewed Libyan power struggle

Last updated:
AFP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A billboard showing an image of Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar erected on top of a military building close to the "Dara’ al-Karama 2". Military exercises were held in the Ras al-Alba region in southeastern Libya. File photo taken on May 16. 2026.
A billboard showing an image of Libyan leader Khalifa Haftar erected on top of a military building close to the "Dara’ al-Karama 2". Military exercises were held in the Ras al-Alba region in southeastern Libya. File photo taken on May 16. 2026.
AFP

The head of military intelligence for the Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls the east and parts of southern Libya, has been killed in a car bombing, the army said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Fawzi al-Mansouri was assassinated on Monday when an explosive stuck to his car detonated as he was leaving a local mosque at night, the statement said.

Reports said the killing occurred in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

Libya has remained divided since being plunged into war during the ousting in 2011 of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Two governments are currently vying for power: the UN-recognised administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, and a rival in Benghazi backed by military commander and LNA chief Khalifa Haftar.

Khaled Haftar, the son of Khalifa, told AFP in a statement that an investigation was opened, adding that "indicators point to a despicable terrorist tactic".

"Terrorism is a project targeting the entire region, not just Libya," the statement added.

The bombing was a setback to efforts by the Haftars to paint a picture of stability in the areas they control.

"An attack of this sophistication in an LNA stronghold is also a major blow to the group's security credentials," Hamish Kinnear, an analyst with UK-based Verisk Maplecroft, told AFP.

Reunification deal

"The intelligence required to target such a high-profile figure successfully is indicative of significant capabilities on the part of the responsible actor," Kinnear added.

Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators.

In a statement, the LNA said it would "not cease fighting terrorism and will continue our struggle for the stability and security of Libya, as well as for the unification of its institutions".

Al-Mansouri's killing also came as efforts were under way to unify the country's executive powers under a Washington-mediated plan that the LNA has publicly backed.

"None of this bodes well for a US plan to re-unify Libya," Kinnear said, adding that under the roadmap, neither side "is likely to be satisfied with their respective positions for long".

"A new, destabilising power struggle could soon emerge."

Libya expert Jalel Harchaoui said the killing would "disrupt, or at the very least delay" the US-brokered deal.

"The agreement rests on two premises: that security reigns supreme in Benghazi, and that for senior officers, loyalty to Saddam (Haftar's son and heir apparent) guarantees protection in the Benghazi stronghold," Harchaoui explained.

But "a bomb that kills the head of military intelligence as he leaves a mosque undermines these premises," he said.

Prominent LNA figure

Meanwhile, reunification would "require some gestures of openness toward reform and change within the army", Harchaoui added.

The Tripoli-based government issued a statement denouncing a "terrorist attack" against al-Mansouri, saying it condemned the killing "regardless of one party's positions or alliances".

Khaled's office later said in a statement to AFP that authorities arrested a "terrorist cell in Benghazi that was preparing to carry out acts of sabotage" but did not say whether it was linked with al-Mansouri's killing.

Authorities in Benghazi held al-Mansouri's funeral on Tuesday afternoon, publishing photos that showed armed men in military fatigues with the attendance of senior LNA officials at the ceremony, including Khaled and Saddam Haftar.

The LNA described al-Mansouri as a "heroic martyr".

Al-Mansouri was a prominent military leader with close ties to the Haftar family.

He played a key role in the LNA's fighting against jihadist groups, including the Islamic State, between 2014 and 2017 in parts of the country's east.

He was also a leading figure during Haftar's Russia-backed offensive to seize Tripoli in 2019, which was thwarted by forces in the capital with the support of Turkey.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Monday's first drone strike ignited a massive blaze at the Zawiya refinery's gasoline-storage tank that burned through the night and into Tuesday afternoon. Drone strikes continued on Tuesday, hitting the town's power plant and oil refinery, the state-run National Oil Corporation said.

Drone strikes hit Libya's key western oil town

1h ago3m read
Vanuatu, one of China's closest partners in the Pacific Islands, joined condemnation of Beijing's test of a long-range missile that landed in the Pacific Ocean. In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a long-range ballistic missile bursts out of the sea during a test launched from a Chinese nuclear-powered submarines in the South Pacific on Monday, July 6, 2026.

US, allies warn against unannounced missile launches

1m read
Emergency crews battle a massive blaze at a fuel storage tank in Libya’s Zawiya oil depot, about 40 kilometers west of Tripoli, after a 4.5-million-litre gasoline reservoir was reportedly struck and collapsed in an attack by unknown perpetrators. Thick black smoke billowed over the coastal city as authorities investigated the incident.

Fire breaks out after attack on Libya gasoline tank

2m read
flydubai Benghazi fares start at Dh4,500

flydubai Benghazi fares start at Dh4,500

2m read