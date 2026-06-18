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flydubai starts Benghazi flights, Dubai fares from Dh4,500

Dubai carrier becomes first UAE airline to launch direct flights to Benghazi

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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flydubai starts Benghazi flights, Dubai fares from Dh4,500
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Dubai: flydubai has launched direct flights to Benghazi, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate services to the Libyan city.

The Dubai-based airline will fly three times a week to Benghazi Benina International Airport, expanding its African network to 13 destinations across nine countries.

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Flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Return Economy Class Lite fares from Dubai to Benghazi start from Dh4,500, while Business Class fares start from Dh10,500.

New route to Libya

The inaugural flight landed in Benghazi to a water cannon salute and was received by local airport officials.

The new service gives passengers another direct link between Dubai and North Africa, while supporting travel, trade and tourism between the UAE and Libya.

flydubai said the Benghazi route will be offered as part of its codeshare partnership with Emirates, allowing passengers to book smoother itineraries on a single ticket, with through check-in of baggage and access to a wider combined network.

Flight FZ 1147 will depart Dubai at 6.50am and arrive in Benghazi at 10.45am local time. The return flight, FZ 1148, will leave Benghazi at 11.45am and arrive in Dubai at 7.15pm.

Return fares from Benghazi to Dubai start from $800 for Economy Class Lite and $2,500 for Business Class.

Tickets are available through flydubai’s website, app, UAE contact centre, travel shops and travel partners.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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