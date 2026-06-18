Dubai carrier becomes first UAE airline to launch direct flights to Benghazi
Dubai: flydubai has launched direct flights to Benghazi, becoming the first UAE carrier to operate services to the Libyan city.
The Dubai-based airline will fly three times a week to Benghazi Benina International Airport, expanding its African network to 13 destinations across nine countries.
Flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Return Economy Class Lite fares from Dubai to Benghazi start from Dh4,500, while Business Class fares start from Dh10,500.
The inaugural flight landed in Benghazi to a water cannon salute and was received by local airport officials.
The new service gives passengers another direct link between Dubai and North Africa, while supporting travel, trade and tourism between the UAE and Libya.
flydubai said the Benghazi route will be offered as part of its codeshare partnership with Emirates, allowing passengers to book smoother itineraries on a single ticket, with through check-in of baggage and access to a wider combined network.
Flight FZ 1147 will depart Dubai at 6.50am and arrive in Benghazi at 10.45am local time. The return flight, FZ 1148, will leave Benghazi at 11.45am and arrive in Dubai at 7.15pm.
Return fares from Benghazi to Dubai start from $800 for Economy Class Lite and $2,500 for Business Class.
Tickets are available through flydubai’s website, app, UAE contact centre, travel shops and travel partners.