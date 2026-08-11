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Fire breaks out after attack on major Libya gasoline tank

Unknown assailants target key gasoline reservoir at major Libya refinery

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AFP
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A man speaks to another sitting in a turret at a position held by forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the suburb of Wadi Rabie about 30 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli
A man speaks to another sitting in a turret at a position held by forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the suburb of Wadi Rabie about 30 kilometres south of the capital Tripoli
AFP

A major gasoline reservoir in Libya's Zawiya, west of Tripoli, caught fire and collapsed on Monday after what authorities said was an attack by unknown perpetrators.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) said the tank contained some 4.5 million litres of gasoline.

The reservoir is located at the second largest oil refinery in Libya, with a refining capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

"This evening, tank number 402-T, belonging to the Brega Oil Company and used for storing gasoline, was directly targeted, resulting in a severe fire before the tank completely collapsed," the NOC said in a statement.

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The Brega Oil Company said in a statement that firefighters were working to contain the blaze, adding that "cooling operations are underway for adjacent tanks to prevent the fire from spreading".

The NOC condemned similar attacks in past days in Zawiya, including two drone attacks on a naphtha reservoir and a water desalination plant over the weekend.

It remained unclear if the attack had claimed any victims.

The NOC declared a state of emergency and called for an investigation.

Libya has the most abundant oil reserves in Africa but has been divided ever since it was plunged into war during the ouster in 2011 of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Two governments are currently vying for power: the UN-recognised administration in Tripoli led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and a rival in the east backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based government said Dbeibah held a meeting earlier in the day with key officials, including the interior minister as well as the chiefs of some armed groups in the capital, "to follow up on the latest security developments".

Dbeibah "stressed the need to deal firmly with any transgressions or actions that threaten security or harm vital facilities and installations", the statement said.

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