China nails first reusable rocket booster landing in dazzling sea catch

The the rocket booster descends vertically onto the offshore platform with engines firing, producing smoke/plume effects typical of a controlled landing (similar to SpaceX footage). The rocket was launched from Hainan, and state media/CASC confirmed the success. This marks a major milestone for China’s space program, making them the third entity (after SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Blue Origin’s New Glenn) to achieve orbital-class reusable booster recovery. X