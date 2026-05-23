SpaceX hits milestone with successful launch of Starship V3

Nasa administrator Jared Isaacman congratulates SpaceX on successful Starship V3 launch
Space X successfully tested the third version (V3) of its Starship, which conducted Flight 12 on Saturday, a feat Nasa described as “one step closer to the Moon… one step closer to Mars.”
Jared Isaacman, Nasa administration, shared striking images from the launch, including dramatic liftoff footage, orbital views of Earth captured via Starlink, Starship stacked at the launch tower with aircraft overhead, and jubilant scenes inside SpaceX Mission Control.
This latest Starship test marks significant progress in the vehicle's iterative development.
V3 incorporates design enhancements aimed at improving reliability, payload capacity, and reusability — critical capabilities for NASA's Artemis programme, said Isaacman, a commercial astronaut and entrepreneur appointed by President Donald Trump as the 15th Nasa Administrator.
Starship is envisioned as the human landing system (HLS) for Artemis III and subsequent missions, designed to ferry astronauts from lunar orbit to the Moon's surface.
Isaacman's leadership at NASA emphasises collaboration with private industry, accelerating America's return to the Moon while building toward Mars.
This approach contrasts with earlier program challenges, including delays and cost overruns with traditional contractors.
The agency has faced scrutiny over Boeing's Starliner programme, which encountered serious propulsion and decision-making issues during its 2024 crewed test flight, ultimately classified as a Type A mishap.
By publicly celebrating SpaceX's achievements, Isaacman signals confidence in commercial partnerships to maintain momentum.
Starship's rapid test cadence aligns with Nasa's revised Artemis strategy, which prioritises standardisation, higher flight rates, and smaller incremental steps to reduce risk.
The successful V3 flight advances key milestones: hot staging, booster performance, and in-orbit operations.
While full reusability and crewed flights remain ahead, each test brings the architecture closer to operational readiness for lunar missions targeted later this decade.Isaacman's presence and endorsement underscore a renewed national focus on space leadership.
As he noted, these achievements represent tangible progress toward sustained human exploration beyond Earth orbit.
With Starship maturing, the path to returning astronauts to the lunar surface — and eventually establishing a presence on Mars — appears increasingly within reach.