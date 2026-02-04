Fully reusable rockets: Starship gets green light for 44 launches, 88 landings per year

FAA approval paves the way for SpaceX to conduct Starship-Super Heavy launches
The US Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) has issued a Record of Decision (ROD) on the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Starship-Super Heavy operations at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.
Released on January 30, 2026, this approval paves the way for SpaceX to conduct up to 44 launches and 88 landings (44 for the Starship upper stage and 44 for the Super Heavy booster) per year from the site.
