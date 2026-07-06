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China says successfully conducted test missile launch in Pacific Ocean

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AP
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China says successfully conducted test missile launch in Pacific Ocean
AP

China's navy said it successfully conducted a test missile launch in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, after regional nations warned Beijing was planning to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"At 12:01 pm on July 6, a strategic nuclear submarine of China's People's Liberation Army Navy successfully launched a... strategic missile carrying a training simulation warhead into the relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, accurately landing in the designated sea area," spokesperson Wang Xuemeng said in a statement posted on a navy WeChat account.

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