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Strong 6.0 earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in India and Pakistan

Quake highlights Hindu Kush fault lines in one of world’s most active zones

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Rescuers search debris with dogs after deadly 5.2-magnitude quake hits Liuzhou city
Rescuers search debris with dogs after deadly 5.2-magnitude quake hits Liuzhou city
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A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to Reuters report, the quake occurred at 7:04pm local time at a depth of around 215 km beneath the Earth’s surface.

Authorities have not reported any casualties or significant structural damage in Afghanistan or the Delhi-NCR region following the earthquake. Officials continue to monitor the situation.

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Tremors felt across India and Pakistan

Tremors were felt across several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, according to media reports, triggering brief panic among residents.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also confirmed the seismic activity originated in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region.

According to reports citing witnesses, tremors were also experienced in Kabul and parts of northern Pakistan.

The Hindu Kush region lies in one of the world’s most seismically active zones, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Afghanistan is highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to this geological setting and multiple fault lines, including systems running through areas such as Herat.

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