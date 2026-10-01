GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How 270,000 crime-scene traces helped Dubai Police investigations

Crime scene experts use advanced technology, digital evidence to support investigations

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police forensic experts document crime scenes using advanced tools
Dubai Police forensic experts document crime scenes using advanced tools
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police crime scene investigators collected nearly 270,000 physical and digital traces from crime scenes between 2023 and August 2026, helping investigators identify suspects and solve criminal cases across the emirate.

The Crime Scene Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology lifted 269,707 traces during the period, while also recording a 17 per cent improvement in performance, according to annual institutional assessment reports.

The department also enhanced its emergency response capabilities, reducing average response times to crime scenes in Deira and Bur Dubai from 18 minutes to 16 minutes over the past four years.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Colonel Expert Dr Abdullah Al Shemmari, Director of the Crime Scene Department, said the results reflect Dubai Police's continued investment in advanced forensic science, specialised expertise and cutting-edge technologies.

"The crime scene is the starting point for building criminal evidence," he said. "Our teams work through an integrated system that combines rapid response, precise documentation, evidence collection and preservation, and strict adherence to the chain of custody."

He said the figures demonstrate the department's readiness and ability to handle a wide range of incidents professionally while providing investigators with accurate and reliable evidence.

39 crime scene simulations

As part of efforts to boost operational readiness, the department carried out 39 field exercises simulating different types of crime scenes and criminal incidents, enabling officers to train in realistic operational environments.

Dubai Police also launched a number of specialised initiatives, including the Crime Scene Diploma programme, the Soil Fingerprinting project and the Smart Crime Scene (SCS) initiative.

Specialist teams were established in bloodstain pattern analysis, forensic archaeology and crime scene investigation, post-blast investigations, forensic evidence for crises and disasters, and forensic entomology. A dedicated team also monitors compliance with ISO 17020 standards.

The department expanded professional training programmes covering forensic archaeology, crime scene investigation, latent and blood-contaminated fingerprint recovery, and the collection of explosive traces and remnants.

More than 1,200 people benefited from specialised workshops delivered by the department, including personnel from police stations, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Transport Security, Dubai Customs, hotels, schools, colleges and universities.

Internationally recognised standards

Dubai Police said all operational procedures are aligned with ISO 17020 requirements, with field operations and administrative processes undergoing annual external audits by specialised assessment bodies.

A unified crime scene policy governs the collection, preservation and transfer of evidence, ensuring the integrity of the chain of custody and consistency in investigative procedures.

3D imaging and digital transformation

The department continues to expand its use of advanced forensic technologies, including digital twin-based systems and 3D imaging devices that enable investigators to document crime scenes with greater accuracy.

An integrated criminal case management system supports Dubai Police's paperless transformation, linking field investigators through tablet devices and barcode-based evidence tracking systems that safeguard the chain of custody.

Among the department's key innovations is the Athar Digital Platform, which streamlines evidence management and crime scene operations.

Dubai Police is also studying further enhancements, including upgraded crime scene vehicles, advanced documentation tablets, improved preliminary screening of biological samples and latent fingerprints, and expanded integration of mobile technologies and barcode systems.

Four forensic guides developed

In a move aimed at strengthening specialised knowledge and standardising procedures, the department registered four intellectual works focused on crime scene investigations.

The publications include practical guides for handling shooting incidents, kidnappings, armed robberies and homicide cases, helping unify investigative practices and improve field response efficiency.

Al Shemmari said the department will continue investing in innovation, specialised scientific disciplines and advanced technologies to further strengthen Dubai Police's ability to process crime scenes with speed, accuracy and professionalism.

"These efforts reinforce our ability to support investigations and contribute to maintaining security and safety across Dubai," he said.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeDubaiDubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

New in Dubai’s dining scene: Gymkhana, Marugame Udon

New in Dubai’s dining scene: Gymkhana, Marugame Udon

5m read
Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the press conference in Dubai on Monday

UAE calls for global unity to tackle cross-border crime

3m read
Mandakini defends Rami Teri Ganga Maili waterfall scene

Mandakini defends Rami Teri Ganga Maili waterfall scene

3m read
Left to right: Danny Langston, Greg Brown, Petar Milošević,Frank Bassiouni and Simone Nisi.

Karman Line: UAE rockers take aim at global stages

9m read