Crime scene experts use advanced technology, digital evidence to support investigations
Dubai: Dubai Police crime scene investigators collected nearly 270,000 physical and digital traces from crime scenes between 2023 and August 2026, helping investigators identify suspects and solve criminal cases across the emirate.
The Crime Scene Department at the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology lifted 269,707 traces during the period, while also recording a 17 per cent improvement in performance, according to annual institutional assessment reports.
The department also enhanced its emergency response capabilities, reducing average response times to crime scenes in Deira and Bur Dubai from 18 minutes to 16 minutes over the past four years.
Colonel Expert Dr Abdullah Al Shemmari, Director of the Crime Scene Department, said the results reflect Dubai Police's continued investment in advanced forensic science, specialised expertise and cutting-edge technologies.
"The crime scene is the starting point for building criminal evidence," he said. "Our teams work through an integrated system that combines rapid response, precise documentation, evidence collection and preservation, and strict adherence to the chain of custody."
He said the figures demonstrate the department's readiness and ability to handle a wide range of incidents professionally while providing investigators with accurate and reliable evidence.
As part of efforts to boost operational readiness, the department carried out 39 field exercises simulating different types of crime scenes and criminal incidents, enabling officers to train in realistic operational environments.
Dubai Police also launched a number of specialised initiatives, including the Crime Scene Diploma programme, the Soil Fingerprinting project and the Smart Crime Scene (SCS) initiative.
Specialist teams were established in bloodstain pattern analysis, forensic archaeology and crime scene investigation, post-blast investigations, forensic evidence for crises and disasters, and forensic entomology. A dedicated team also monitors compliance with ISO 17020 standards.
The department expanded professional training programmes covering forensic archaeology, crime scene investigation, latent and blood-contaminated fingerprint recovery, and the collection of explosive traces and remnants.
More than 1,200 people benefited from specialised workshops delivered by the department, including personnel from police stations, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Transport Security, Dubai Customs, hotels, schools, colleges and universities.
Dubai Police said all operational procedures are aligned with ISO 17020 requirements, with field operations and administrative processes undergoing annual external audits by specialised assessment bodies.
A unified crime scene policy governs the collection, preservation and transfer of evidence, ensuring the integrity of the chain of custody and consistency in investigative procedures.
The department continues to expand its use of advanced forensic technologies, including digital twin-based systems and 3D imaging devices that enable investigators to document crime scenes with greater accuracy.
An integrated criminal case management system supports Dubai Police's paperless transformation, linking field investigators through tablet devices and barcode-based evidence tracking systems that safeguard the chain of custody.
Among the department's key innovations is the Athar Digital Platform, which streamlines evidence management and crime scene operations.
Dubai Police is also studying further enhancements, including upgraded crime scene vehicles, advanced documentation tablets, improved preliminary screening of biological samples and latent fingerprints, and expanded integration of mobile technologies and barcode systems.
In a move aimed at strengthening specialised knowledge and standardising procedures, the department registered four intellectual works focused on crime scene investigations.
The publications include practical guides for handling shooting incidents, kidnappings, armed robberies and homicide cases, helping unify investigative practices and improve field response efficiency.
Al Shemmari said the department will continue investing in innovation, specialised scientific disciplines and advanced technologies to further strengthen Dubai Police's ability to process crime scenes with speed, accuracy and professionalism.
"These efforts reinforce our ability to support investigations and contribute to maintaining security and safety across Dubai," he said.