Karman Line: How the UAE rock band take aim for the global stage 'A solid starting point'

A song typically begins as a fragment, a chorus or verse one of them might bring in from a solitary evening at home, before the rest of the band gets its hands on it and the shape starts to shift. "That's only one form of what the song can be," Brown says. "But then when we get together, you really hear everybody's influences playing into it. We don't step on anyone's toes, what makes it whole is all of those things coming together," Brown says. "That's what makes our sound."