‘We aren't making music anymore, we're making reels’: Hariharan sounds the alarm on Indian music's algorithm

As he says, "It was easier for us to do creative music than what it is today. There was an ownership also for the music as a listener as you would buy an album. Today you are buying subscriptions of streaming platforms, you are not investing in one song or an album. Then, one would invest money in something they liked, but now with streaming, it isn't the case. Experience has suffered due to convenience. Listening to music on your phone is so sad. It's appalling."