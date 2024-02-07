Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan has expressed his gratitude with a heartfelt note after his and Zakir Hussain’s band, Shakti, won the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys 2024.
Mahadevan took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures from the Grammys 2024 and said that he never imagined that a band from where he learnt his music would eventually win a Grammy.
He wrote alongside a picture where he is seen posing with a golden gramophone: “WE DID IT. I never imagined that a band from where I have learnt my music and my musical aesthetics would be the band with whom I would eventually perform and win a Grammy. This is the moment from which I can easily say that dreams do come true.
“Shakti was a dream which came true! Thank you Almighty for making this happen! It’s truly ‘THIS MOMENT.’”
Mahadevan and Zakir’s band, which features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, gave a heartening speech.
He said: “Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you.”
He added: “Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife, whom every note of my music is dedicated to.”