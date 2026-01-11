Tamang went on to perform at concerts worldwide, including in the United States. He also sang for Nepali films such as Himmat 2 and later stepped into acting, starring in films like Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko and Nishani.

His life changed in 2007 when he won Indian Idol Season 3, becoming a household name across India and Nepal. Following his victory, he released his debut album Dhanyavad under Sony BMG, featuring Hindi and Nepali songs.

Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, Tamang lost his father at a young age. He later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable, where he continued to pursue his love for music by performing with the police orchestra.

Tamang had reportedly returned to New Delhi recently after a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh. There were no prior reports of health concerns, making his sudden death a shock to fans and colleagues across the music and film industries.

According to reports, Tamang was found unresponsive at his home earlier in the day. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, though preliminary reports suggest a suspected cardiac arrest. Authorities are awaiting medical verification.

Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who rose to national fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.