Singer and actor Prashant Tamang dies at 43

Indian Idol Season 3 winner's sudden death leaves entertainment world reeling

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Singer and actor Prashant Tamang, who rose to national fame after winning the third season of Indian Idol, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43.

According to reports, Tamang was found unresponsive at his home earlier in the day. The exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, though preliminary reports suggest a suspected cardiac arrest. Authorities are awaiting medical verification.

Tamang had reportedly returned to New Delhi recently after a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh. There were no prior reports of health concerns, making his sudden death a shock to fans and colleagues across the music and film industries.

A journey from police service to stardom

Born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, Tamang lost his father at a young age. He later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable, where he continued to pursue his love for music by performing with the police orchestra.

His life changed in 2007 when he won Indian Idol Season 3, becoming a household name across India and Nepal. Following his victory, he released his debut album Dhanyavad under Sony BMG, featuring Hindi and Nepali songs.

Music, films and lasting impact

Tamang went on to perform at concerts worldwide, including in the United States. He also sang for Nepali films such as Himmat 2 and later stepped into acting, starring in films like Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya Ko and Nishani.

He made television appearances as well, including a cameo in Amber Dhara and a role in Paatal Lok 2.

Tributes have poured in, remembering him as a grounded artist whose journey inspired millions.

