As someone who grew up on crispy dosas and filter coffee, I was in familiar territory. Shankar, it turns out, was even more at home.

"I can kill for a few dosas," he laughs, before making it clear that it's only a figure of speech. Anyone raised on South Indian food knows exactly what he means.

Food has always been central to his life. While many celebrities today lend their names to restaurants, Mahadevan insists this venture is deeply personal.

"I always wanted to open one restaurant," he says. "I ended up opening a chain of multiple restaurants."

For him, dosa is much more than breakfast. It's comfort, nostalgia and identity rolled into one.

"There are so many varieties," he says enthusiastically. "There is a sada dosa, a benne dosa, a mulbagal dosa, a set dosa, an uttapam... dosa is a beautiful thing which has got many avatars."

He smiles as he watches another dosa crisp up on the griddle.

"Dosa is soul food."

As our conversation unfolds, it becomes clear that food and music occupy similar places in his heart. He isn't content with simply putting his name on a menu.

"This is not a celebrity-powered or star-powered restaurant," he says. "I'm into this food as much as that chef inside me. I've curated every dish. I'm part of the team. I literally am responsible for the masalas added here, the amount of salt that is there in the chutney."

Watching him discuss chutneys and spices with the same precision he probably reserves for musical notes is strangely fascinating.

Our conversation soon moves beyond food to the subject that has defined his extraordinary career: reinvention.

For Mahadevan, longevity isn't achieved by living off past successes. Every day demands a fresh beginning.

"I don't look back at my career," he says. "Every day you have to reinvent yourself. Every morning I have to press the reset button and go back to zero, as if I'm composing a song for the first time in my life. Every day is a new day because every day you have to create something new."

Then, almost instinctively, he returns to food to explain his philosophy.

"Every dosa is reinvention," he says as he takes a bit of his crispy pancake with coconut chutney.