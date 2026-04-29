“But she hasn’t reached her peak,” he says. “There is still a peak for Priyanka Chopra. Very soon, I feel she’s going to lift not just herself but her entire nation.”

Just like him, she's all about discipline, consistency and broader ambitions.

"I dream of a world where my movie like Varanasi [on Indian widows in Benaras, a holy city in India] will have six Oscar nominations and we will all be sitting at the head of the table at the Oscars. That’s my dream.”

He recalls an incident from early in his career.

“I was doing a cooking demo in 2005, and the guy with me [white], he took my knife and he threw it, and I couldn’t find my knife,” he says. It was sabotage but he remembered his grandmother's words.

"She used to always tell me that opportunities are very rare for people of colour. When you get it, you just love it, grab it, and run with it."

But he's always aware of a grim reality of being an immigrant in Western kitchens.

“Sometimes, to be one of the first in the world, it takes not just great craftsmanship ... It’s a game of guts as an immigrant, to leave everything behind, to start from scratch.”

But Indians are rising on the global stage, he believes.

“Earlier, you never saw Indians on the stage ... This is the new rise for us and this is our new identity.”

He returns to how people respond to those experiences.

“I feel that some of the kindest people I’ve met are the humblest people too, from extremely modest backdrops,” he says.

“Being kind is one thing which is a gift.” He talks about Middle Eastern dates.

“When you see the dates — how much they burn in the sun without water, and turn out to be the sweetest fruit,” he says, “I feel people have gone through extreme humiliation, extreme darkness… something triggers in them.”

“I have a choice to be like the people who did this to me, or I have the choice to be something totally different,” he says.

“I chose to be something totally different.”

His upcoming film, starring Shabana Azmi, draws on similar themes.

“It talks about the pain of being immigrants in search of identity in New York City,” he says.

“There’s a beauty when your actors just merge into the crowds… and they’re living their life in that crowded city without any identity, with so much pain.”

“I talk about a lot of things about my own life in the movie.”

“I wanted her to command more respect… I felt that how people just took it for granted as a woman serving them.”

He credits his grandmother for shaping his path.

“I’m breathing on the stage just because of somebody fought for me,” he says.

“When my father said… if you’re going to choose cooking… you will just be a slave,” he recalls. “And my grandmother said, ‘tathastu’… may you cook for American presidents.” And his parting words to Gulf News?

“I don’t want to be equal. I want to be 11 times better than that guy who told me I can never be him."