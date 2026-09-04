Sonically, Bass Persuades is such fun, synths that nod straight back to the '80s wrapped around a dance-pop pulse, all while Cyrus takes aim at our collective phone addiction. The song's hook doubles as its thesis, with Cyrus repeating that the kids don't want to dance before pushing back against the scrolling and inviting listeners to surrender to the night instead. She threads in a wink to nostalgia too, referencing being glued to a screen and the days of catching a hit only if MTV played it.